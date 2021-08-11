Sports Illustrated home
'What A Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Villarreal

The fans have spoken.
Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

They face the Spanish outfit at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night for a chance to win the Super Cup to add to their Champions League triumph back in May. 

Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Chilwell, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Pulisic, Abraham

Edouard Mendy starts in goal for the Blues while Trevoh Chalobah is rewarded with a start. It's the same side that started the draw against Spurs - Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma also in defence.

N'Golo Kante captains the side in Belfast. Mateo Kovacic is also in the midfield.

Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner make up the Blues front three.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Tammy confused
