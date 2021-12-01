Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Need Our Front Three' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Watford in the Premier League.

Tuchel's men are the current league leaders on 30 points, one point clear of Manchester City in second place.

They'll be looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Read More

Andreas Christensen starts in defence for Chelsea as he plays his first game after three games missing. 

Christian Pulisic and Saul Niguez are handed starts at Vicarage Road. 

Kai Havertz returns in the attack as Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah also start.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008328816h
Features/Opinions

'Need Our Front Three' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

20 seconds ago
imago1006499392h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 minutes ago
imago1008271037h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea's Trip to Watford is 'Not an Easy Match'

1 hour ago
imago1008213195h
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Rejects Chelsea's First Contract Offer Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1008114864h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is 'Dream' Signing for Juventus Ahead of Potential January Loan

2 hours ago
imago1008331379h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interim Ralf Rangnick 'Wants' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner

2 hours ago
imago1007758720h
News

Agent: Jorginho Not in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension

3 hours ago
imago1007424933h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Show Patience With Romelu Lukaku Following Ankle Injury Return

3 hours ago