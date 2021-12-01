'Need Our Front Three' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Watford in the Premier League.

Tuchel's men are the current league leaders on 30 points, one point clear of Manchester City in second place.

They'll be looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Andreas Christensen starts in defence for Chelsea as he plays his first game after three games missing.

Christian Pulisic and Saul Niguez are handed starts at Vicarage Road.

Kai Havertz returns in the attack as Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah also start.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

