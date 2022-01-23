Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Ziyech Starting Is Madness' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Read More

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009227405h
Features/Opinions

'Ziyech Starting Is Madness' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

just now
imago1009348758h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

6 minutes ago
imago1009107455h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Very Keen' on Ousmane Dembele & Prepared to Pay Loan Fee to Land Barcelona Star

53 minutes ago
imago1008894018h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Andreas Christensen Over Free Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1006753558h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Clear Picture' on How Chelsea & Romelu Lukaku's Relationship Can Improve

1 hour ago
imago1008587511h (3)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Loves Team, Players & Club' as Blues Determined to Give 'Very Best'

2 hours ago
imago1009212008h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Awfully Impatient' to Challenge & Win Premier League Title With Chelsea

2 hours ago
pjimage (10)
News

'Big Fan' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Antonio Conte Verdict Ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

3 hours ago