September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have offered their decisions over the starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

Dean Smith's side head to the English capital to west London for the second time already this month following the Premier League clash in early September when Thomas Tuchel's men came out 3-0 winners

Now the Blues host the Midlands side on Wednesday night looking to progress into the fourth round. 

Both sides come into the cup clash off the back of 3-0 victories in the league at the weekend

sipa_35136014
sipa_35118144

Tuchel is likely to ring the changes to his side considering the strength in depth that the Blues have. 

Chelsea will be keen to know whether Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy will be fit after missing the Spurs victory through injury, while they were boosted with the return of N'Golo Kante.

Tuchel could opt to hand fringe players the chance for some minutes including the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Malang Sarr. Timo Werner will be itching for a starting spot, as will Ben Chilwell who has featured just once for the club this season in all competitions. 

Saul Niguez will be keen to improve on his difficult debut which came against Villa also earlier this month. 

sipa_34577335 (3)

Trevoh Chalobah could come back into the defence, as could Reece James at right wing-back. Callum Hudson-Odoi will be pushing for minutes in the side, as will Hakim Ziyech. 

Tuchel will be the man to make the selection decisions on Wednesday but Chelsea supporters have selected their starting XI's that they think should face Aston Villa. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35136196
Features/Opinions

Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

pjimage (47)
News

Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

sipa_28678813
News

'I'm Desperate For Games' - Danny Drinkwater Makes Chelsea Contract Admission

sipa_33567431
News

'We Need to Carry On' - Kante on Chelsea's Great Start to 2021/22 Season

sipa_32164309
News

Michael Owen Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

sipa_34596357
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Hoping Edouard Mendy Makes Quick Chelsea Return From Injury

sipa_31992869
News

Danny Drinkwater Describes His Chelsea Career As 'Shambles'

sipa_35136196
News

Thomas Tuchel Gave 'Good Advice' to Help Chelsea Beat Spurs, Admits N'Golo Kante