Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

Chelsea fans have offered their decisions over the starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

Dean Smith's side head to the English capital to west London for the second time already this month following the Premier League clash in early September when Thomas Tuchel's men came out 3-0 winners.

Now the Blues host the Midlands side on Wednesday night looking to progress into the fourth round.

Both sides come into the cup clash off the back of 3-0 victories in the league at the weekend.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is likely to ring the changes to his side considering the strength in depth that the Blues have.

Chelsea will be keen to know whether Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy will be fit after missing the Spurs victory through injury, while they were boosted with the return of N'Golo Kante.

Tuchel could opt to hand fringe players the chance for some minutes including the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Malang Sarr. Timo Werner will be itching for a starting spot, as will Ben Chilwell who has featured just once for the club this season in all competitions.

Saul Niguez will be keen to improve on his difficult debut which came against Villa also earlier this month.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Trevoh Chalobah could come back into the defence, as could Reece James at right wing-back. Callum Hudson-Odoi will be pushing for minutes in the side, as will Hakim Ziyech.

Tuchel will be the man to make the selection decisions on Wednesday but Chelsea supporters have selected their starting XI's that they think should face Aston Villa.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube