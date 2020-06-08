Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea fans choose who they want to see club sign at left-back this summer

Matt Debono

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back this summer and the Blues supporters have chosen their preferred option. 

Frank Lampard is looking to bring in a long-term option after not being convinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri this term which has seen Cesar Azpilicueta shift across the backline. 

The Blues have been linked with several full-backs including Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax and FC Porto defender Alex Telles. 

Leicester are value Chilwell at around £85 million with the 23-year-old while Lampard's side can reportedly acquire Tagliafico for a small portion of that fee at £22.4 million. 

Meanwhile Alex Telles has also gained interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. 

Lampard's choice in Ben Chilwell, but after Absolute Chelsea conducted a poll on who the fans would like to see join the club the response was different. 

Nicolas Tagliafico came out the preferred choice among 2993 supporters with over 40 per cent of the vote. 

Meanwhile Chilwell the most expensive was the second favourite as Telles remained the least preferred choice. 

Other suggestions were made such as Valencia's Jose Gaya, Theo Hernandez of AC Milan and Bayern Munich's David Alaba. 

----------

