Chelsea fans want Olivier Giroud to lead the line against Rennes in Champions League

Chelsea fans want Olivier Giroud lead the line for the Blues against Rennes in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by this season following the arrival of Timo Werner and the in-form Tammy Abraham.

As a result, the Frenchman has had to be very patient and has become frustrated over his playing time, which has casted doubts over his future in west London.

Giroud has admitted that he could look to leave in January, but boss Frank Lampard wants him to stay as he values him as an important member of the squad.

As per Absolute Chelsea's poll, Chelsea supporters picked between Werner, Abraham and Giroud on who they wanted to start in France on Tuesday night.

Over 3,000 votes later, and Olivier Giroud was the overwhelming favourite with just under half the vote.

Lampard could have one eye on Sunday's London derby against Spurs, which could see Abraham rested and Giroud given a timely opportunity to impress following talk over his future.

