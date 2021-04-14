Chelsea fans want to face Real Madrid over Liverpool in Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea fans have chosen who they want to face in the Champions League semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's men confirmed their place in the last four for the first time since 2014 after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto, following a 1-0 defeat in Seville on Tuesday night in the second leg.

They will now face either Real Madrid or Liverpool. Chelsea's opponents will be confirmed on Wednesday night when the two face off at Anfield for the second leg - Madrid currently lead the tie 3-1.

It was a job well done in Seville for the Blues albeit losing on the night. EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

And Chelsea fans have voted on who they would like to come up against in the semi-finals.

After 2,664 votes, the Blues faithful want to face Zinedine Zidane's side in the last four, after it picked up over 75 per cent of the vote.

Ties will be played on the 27/28 April, with the second leg taking place on 4/5 May next month.

Tuchel hailed the 'big achievement' of reaching the semi-finals as he sets his sight on European glory.

"It is a very big achievement," said Tuchel on going through.

"You see when Chelsea was last in the semi final. We are not used to being there. Once you are there, you play for the final. This is clear.

"We take every minute to learn and grow. You cannot improve without these experiences so we are doing it now during the process, while we are playing it. Yes, it is nice being on the sideline because you see all the effort."

