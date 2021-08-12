Chelsea Fans Want Trevoh Chalobah to Stay Over Signing Jules Kounde

Chelsea fans would prefer Trevoh Chalobah to stay at the club rather than sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but academy graduate Chalobah has impressed in his position during pre-season.

Chalobah has been in fine form as Thomas Tuchel praised the defender following Chelsea's Super Cup victory.

Tuchel said "Yes, he played well vs Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham. We wanted guys on the field who could play 90 mins. He was one of the first in training, physically strong and deserved to play."

The German had previously admitted to being aware of Chalobah during his time in France and wanting to give the youngster the chance to impress, a chance that he has grabbed.

Tuchel revealed that Chalobah's future will be decided in the next days as it was reported that the Blues would let him leave on loan.

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to have their say, voting in the Absolute Chelsea poll.

When asked "Choose one to be at Chelsea next season, Blues", the Chelsea fans voted in favour of Chalobah over Kounde.

55% of the vote, which has over 10,000 responses, was in favour of the Cobham graduate whilst 45% of people would rather have Kounde in the squad next season.

Several users responded in the replies too as TheProfessorM10 was full of praise for the youngster, saying: "Honestly, it wasn’t just tonight, he has steadily improved in form and confidence since the start of pre season. He deserves to stay and fight for minutes. If you can play as well as he did against Europa League winners he can start in my defense in any PL match."

UwemKing1 agreed with the sentiment as he wrote "... they should keep Chalobah, man proved himself last night. He is an asset."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chalobah will stay in the squad this season or prepare for another loan move to gain experience but what is clear is that there is a long-term pathway for the defender as Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract next season.

