Chelsea Fans Would Rather Retain Champions League Title Than Win Premier League Next Season

The fans have spoken.
Chelsea supporters have delivered their hopes for the 2021/22 season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are just over a week away from the start of their Premier League campaign which begins at home to Crystal Palace on August 14.

Meanwhile their Champions League campaign commences in September with the group stage draw set to take place towards the end of August.

Ahead of the new season, Absolute Chelsea asked Chelsea supporters for their targets for the new season and what trophies they would like to pick up.

In a poll conducted by Absolute Chelsea, fans were asked to pick between winning either the Champions League next season, or lifting the Premier League title. 

The poll acquired just below 20,000 entries and it ended in a 47.4 per cent and 52.6 per cent split.

Chelsea fans, although everyone wants both, decided they would prefer to retain their Champions League title after their triumph back in May in Porto against Manchester City.

The Blues haven't won the Premier League since 2016/17 under Antonio Conte and they will be craving to get back to the top of the tree in England.

What has been said?

Timo Werner offered his targets for the new season - he wants to win a trophy and isn't concerned which one it is.

"We want to win a title; it doesn’t matter which one. The best thing would be the Champions League again, but also the Premier League is a big target. One of those titles is our target."

