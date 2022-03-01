With every game coming Chelsea's way in recent weeks, comes a new competition.

On Wednesday night, Thomas Tuchel's European and World champions head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

It is Chelsea's fifth competition in as many matches - the Club World Cup, Premier League, Champions League Carabao Cup and now FA Cup.

"It’s another competition, that’s life at Chelsea," admitted Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"We want to be competitive, we want to be in different competitions so we have to be ready tomorrow. Is that always easy? Maybe not. This is what we do, what we demand. From me, myself and everybody around the team, last but not least from the players. This is where we are."

Chelsea have a 'massive list' of players who will need to be assessed following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Tuchel will make a 'late decision' on who will be involved against the Championship side.

Changes are expected to be made as they eye a spot in the quarter finals, but it will be far from easy against the Hatters.

Nathan Jones' side are flying in the Championship this season, currently in sixth place and on a winning streak of three matches.

Luton saw off Harrogate Town in the third round before hitting three away from home at Cambridge United to set up a tie against the Premier League outfit.

They come into the tie as firm underdogs, a label they will relish with nothing to lose. Chelsea have to be wary of the in-form side, who haven't lost at home since November 27 when they were beaten by Cardiff City.

Since then, it's been two defeats in 15 in all competitions, putting them in a prime spot to secure a play-off place come the end of the season for a chance to clinch promotion to the top-flight.

They have beaten West Brom, Stoke City and Derby County in their three previous games, and will offer a rotated-Chelsea side a tough test in front of a sold-out 10,073 Kenilworth Road.

It's a short turnaround for the Blues who will go from the glamorous and big Wembley, to the tight and compact ground in Luton.

Tuchel always treats his opponents with respect regardless of their position or level in the football pyramid. That has been reflected by his team selections, and he is expecting the same from his team on Wednesday.

The message to his players on Tuesday was that they needed the right attitude, motivation and commitment if they want to progress one step closer to the final.

"In football the most important match is the next one," added the Chelsea head coach. "This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there. We need the right motivation, again the right attitude, we need full commitment. It is demanding and still we expect it from us. Is it the easiest, closest, most realistic? I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on tomorrow."

Tuchel insisted he wouldn't need to lift his side following their Wembley heartbreak at the weekend. His players will need to be up for a battle with the home crowd likely to make it a hostile environment for the visitors as they try to conjure up a cup upset.

Should Chelsea show any signs of complacency, it will spur Luton and Jones on and offer them more hope as the tie goes on. Tuchel's side need to avoid that at all costs.

The game will go to extra-time and penalties, if it is required, which they will also want to avoid having gone the distance at Wembley.

If Chelsea turn up and produce a professional performance, it shouldn't be an issue despite their fitness problems. Anything other than that, they could be in for a long night and on the end of a potential upset.

