Loan Army Update: Guehi, Maatsen, Ugbo & Broja

Chelsea’s long-standing tradition of sending players out on loan has continued into the 2020/21 season.

As of mid-December, Chelsea have 32 players on loan across Europe, competing in divisions from the English non-league, to Serie A and La Liga, as well as five players in the Premier League. This established strategy by the club has earned the crop of loanees the nickname of the 'Loan Army' - compared to other top six clubs, Chelsea loan out considerably more players; 16 by Liverpool, and 12 by Man City, Man Utd and Arsenal.

The motivations for loaning players varies case-by-case. Many players have been loaned out to gain valuable first-team experience and make the step up to senior football - such as Luke McCormick at Bristol City and Jon Russell at Accrington Stanley.

Other players have left temporarily due to the intense competition for places in the squad and the reluctance of clubs to make permanent transfers in the 'Covid' window - Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta spring to mind. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel have been loaned out to collect consistent first-team minutes after both have recently recovered from long-term injuries.

This article will take a look at five young talents currently out on loan across Europe and provide an update on their progress, with those behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge closely tracking their performances with a view on their futures at Chelsea.

----------

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi on the ball away at Wycombe Wanderers

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi has been a Chelsea player since the age of 8, and is enjoying a loan spell on the Welsh Coast at Swansea City in the Championship - a side he joined in January with fellow blue Conor Gallagher. In the summer, the loan move was extended to cover the 2020/21 season. This move appears fitting for all parties - Guehi is managed by ex-England U17 manager Steve Cooper, who won the 2017 u17 World Cup with Guehi, who scored in the final.

A fast and powerful centre-back, Guehi is highly regarded inside Stamford Bridge, and only turned 20 in July. Guehi made the bench three times for the Blues in the league last season, and played the full 90 in Carabao Cup ties versus Grimsby and Man Utd. In the latter game, Lampard praised the young defender: "Marc was as comfortable as anything…his performance showed that he’s more than comfortable at this level."

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This season so far, Guehi has played in 14 of the first 17 games, playing the full 90 in 13. According to Sofa Score, Guehi has registered a rating of 7.10 across the season, excelling in a back three, with a 78% pass accuracy, 2.2 interceptions per game, and 1.8 tackles per game.

Cooper has been very pleased: 'He’s athletic, but he can play comfortably with the ball … defensively he is good and that’s obviously an important feature in senior football…Marc is a calming influence and when he’s a lot older he will be a real leader and captain."

With Thiago Silva now 36, and question marks over the future of Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, the club will be monitoring Guehi and hoping he continues his fine form for the rest of the season.

----------

Ian Maatsen

Maatsen in League One action against Oxford United

(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Ian Maatsen only turned 18 in March, having joined Chelsea in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven, and has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 20/21 campaign, his first loan spell. After the arrival of Ben Chilwell in the summer, and the club’s inability to find suitors for Marcos Alonso and/or Emerson, the young Dutch left-back will ply his trade in League One for the coming season.

Maatsen has appeared in eight League One games so far, as well as picking up six minutes in an FA Cup defeat to Plymouth, and assisting versus Portsmouth.

Maatsen has proved his versatility; after playing at both left-back and centre-back for the Chelsea youth teams, he has also appeared at left-wing for Charlton, in a 3-2 home win versus Fleetwood Town. In fact, Charlton have won in six out of eight of the games Maatsen has played in, as the side currently sit in sixth and look to push for promotion.

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

According to SofaScore, Maatsen’s profile represents a raw talent, with an ability to contribute in both attack and defence. He averages 0.8 shots a game, with 1.3 key passes a game. Furthermore, 2.6 interceptions and 1.7 tackles a game are solid statistics for a young defender in a tough, physical league.

With both Marcos Alonso and Emerson unlikely to remain at the club for another two years at the most, Maatsen looks to be a quality, in-club option to act as deputy to Ben Chilwell for the left-back role.

Maatsen will look to emulate the form of Conor Gallagher at his spell at Charlton until January 2020, who subsequently earned himself a move to the Premier League this season.

----------

Ike Ugbo

Ugbo celebrates scoring against Zulte Waregem

(Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ike Ugbo is the oldest player on this list, now 22, and on loan in the Belgian First Division with Cercle Brugge, his fifth loan move, after spells in England and the Netherlands. Ugbo appears to be finding his feet, and finding the net - with eight goals, more than he managed combined at Barnsley, MK Dons, and Scunthorpe between 2017 and 2019. As a striker, Ugbo thrives on goals and confidence, and is in the form of his career so far this season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Ugbo struggled both on and off the pitch at his various loan clubs in the past few seasons.

"I’d forgotten my old self. I had been thinking too much about the negatives. I would dwell on missed chances. In the Championship you don’t get too many, you may get just one in a game every week. When I didn’t take it, I would really beat myself up over it for maybe one or two weeks. It was a big thing for me. I am in a much better frame of mind now."

(Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ugbo certainly seems far happier now in the Belgian league, and this is reflecting in his on-field performances. Ugbo is the fifth top scorer in the division with eight in 13, playing the full 90 minutes in 11. Ugbo particularly stood out in a 5-2 home win versus Gent in October, scoring a brace, which took his tally to four in seven at the time.

Ugbo signed a new contract with Chelsea until 2022 in the summer, whilst Cercle Brugge have an option to sign him permanently next summer for just €5 million. It will be interesting to see if the Belgian side activates this clause, or if Ugbo embarks on another loan, or joins another side permanently.

----------

Armando Broja

(Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Armando Broja has been a Blue since the age of 8, having joined the academy set-up from rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Having been born in Berkshire to Albanian parents, Broja has already won three caps for the Albanian senior side, making his debut versus Lithuania. Broja impressed at youth level for Chelsea - playing in a variety of positions before establishing himself as a striker last season, scoring 19 in 32 with five assists. Broja made his senior debut in March, in the last game before lockdown, replacing Giroud in the 4-0 win versus Everton, and also made the bench for the second leg of the Champions League tie versus Bayern.

Broja has joined the likes of Mason Mount, Bertrand Traore and Nemanja Matic in signing for Dutch side Vitesse on a season-long loan. Broja has appeared in all 11 Eredivisie games so far this season, and has five goals.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

This included a brace away at ADO Den Haag in a 0-2 win, earning him the Man of the Match accolade. Broja has also been utilised as a deeper 'second striker' for Vitesse, showing his versatility and adaptability from the academy days, where he often played on either wing.

Broja is currently averaging 0.9 shots per game, and 0.5 goals per 90. As well as this, Broja has completed 80% of his passes, including 73% in the opponents half.

Still only 19, and with a contract until 2022, Premier League and international experience, Broja is certainly a talent to watch closely over the following years, and will look to test himself at a tougher level next season if he can continue the goals for Vitesse.

----------

