Loan Army Update: Trevoh Chalobah - on loan at Lorient

One of Chelsea’s standout performers in this season’s 'Loan Army’, which includes 33 players, has been 21-year-old Trevoh Chalobah, currently at recently promoted French side Lorient.

This is the youngster’s third loan, after spells with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town, both in the Championship. Chalobah has continued his progress and career trajectory this season, excelling in a side battling for Ligue 1 survival, 17th and two points from relegation after 28 games.



(Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Trevoh is the younger brother of Nathaniel, who spent 12 years at Stamford Bridge, although only making 10 senior appearances, before leaving for Watford in 2017. Nathaniel was himself a clear symbol of Chelsea’s loan strategy - playing for six different teams in four years, amassing 93 games.

In fact, brothers have been fairly common at Chelsea in recent years. Think Josh and George McEachran, the Musonda’s - even Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian spent two years at the club.

Chalobah has certainly impressed during his loan spells between 2018 and 2020. Chalobah arrived at Ipswich as a central defender, having primarily played there at youth level for Chelsea, often partnering Marc Guehi or Fikayo Tomori.

At the Tractor Boys, Chalobah played almost exclusively as a defensive midfielder - owing to his 6’3 height and calmness with the ball, and missed just two Championship games all season, aged 19.

Chalobah followed this up with another 38 games in all competitions at Huddersfield last season - 30 times as a defensive midfielder, although he also played at right-back and centre-back. Manager Mark Hudson said: "He’s got very good tactical awareness and has obviously had a good upbringing at Chelsea … In my opinion, he’ll definitely be a Chelsea player next year!"

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chalobah was not integrated into the Chelsea first team under Lampard this season, although a loan move to France, after signing an improved contract until 2023, has proved to be a challenge the youngster is relishing and enjoying.

Chalobah failed to make an impact on the squad until November, featuring in just three of the first nine league games. However, since then, he has played in 15 of an available 18 games, six times at defensive midfield, also proving his versatility by operating at centre-back and right-back at times.

Lorient have alternated between a 4-3-3, 5-4-1 and 4-4-2 set up - with Chalobah often deputizing in different roles. This adaptability and flexibility is a trait new Blues coach Thomas Tuchel values, and is evident in comparing Chalobah’s heat map from last season to this season. He is able to cover more ground in central areas, and influence the game more both on and off the ball:

Chalobah at Huddersfield Town, 2019/20

Chalobah at Lorient, 2020/21

Chalobah is Lorient’s fifth best performer this season according to WhoScored, and his advanced metrics illustrate the defensive improvements he has made to his game this season.

In the Championship, Chalobah was allowed to be more expressive on the ball, often with a full backline behind him to provide defensive cover. In France, his frequent positional rotation means he has become more involved in the defensive aspect of the game, covering ground to scupper opposition attacks and provide stability in phases without the ball.

Chalobah completes an average of 2.42 interceptions per 90, in the top 2% for Ligue 1, whilst his 2.89 clearances per 90 are in the top 4%. In fact, his interceptions per 90 figure is the highest in Europe’s top five leagues this season for an under 21-year-old, with ex-Blue Jonathan Panzo second, and Leicester’s Wesley Fofana fifth.

For comparison, Chalobah’s average tackles and interceptions per 90 (4.58), is higher than both fellow loanees Conor Gallagher (4.17) and Ethan Ampadu (4.36).

Chalobah is also proactive with the ball - illustrating a combination of midfield instincts and defensive focus. As a tall and nimble player, he is often able to receive the ball on the half-turn with the view of creating forward momentum - his dribbles attempted and completed are both in the top 20% for Ligue 1 (2.29, 1.55), whilst he averages an 82% pass completion rate, 90% in his own half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Perhaps Chalobah’s finest performance of the season came in a midfield role in a 3-2 home win versus Dijon in January. In 90 minutes, he completed three accurate long balls, won a total of six duels, put up eight tackles and interceptions, and scored his first Lorient goal with the opener.

The following game, Lorient fought back from 1-2 down to beat PSG 3-2, and, although Chalobah only played 45 minutes, in midfield, he won 100% of his ground duels, and completed 100% of his dribbles. In the last two games, he has been used as centre-back in a back five, averaging a SofaScore rating of 7.2.

Chelsea certainly have a plethora of talent in midfield right now - in addition to Gallagher and Ampadu, Billy Gilmour represents a highly regarded talent for the future, two years younger than Chalobah. Perhaps the wisest move would be a Premier League loan next season for the youngster, who has less than 100 senior appearances to his name.

With Lorient battling for Ligue 1 survival, helping keep them in the division would be a huge accomplishment for Chalobah, who has taken leaps and bounds in his career in recent years, and will look to make an impact at Stamford Bridge before too long.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube