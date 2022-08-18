Chelsea Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds
Chelsea travel to Elland Road this weekend to take on Jesse Marsch's Leeds United, who will be aiming to pick up their second win of the Premier League season.
Edouard Mendy
No surprises here. Mendy starts on Sunday.
Kalidou Koulibaly
Koulibaly made quite the first impression on his outing at Stamford Bridge with his thunderous strike against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Thiago Silva
Another great performance from the 37-year-old last week. No reason why he can't start again at Leeds.
Cesar Azpilicueta
With the club captain here to stay, he'll likely start this one. At least until Wesley Fofana arrives, which looks ever more likely as time goes on.
Marc Cucurella
After making his full debut last week, which saw him get an assist and controversially get his hair pulled by Christian Romero, Cucurella is likely to start again on Sunday. Although, you wouldn't rule Ben Chilwell coming back into the side.
Jorginho
The penalty taker is one of few options available, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined due to injury.
Read More
Conor Gallagher
A perfect chance to gift the English international with a full debut for the Blues. When is a better time?
Reece James
It's been a fantastic start to the season for the 22-year-old, especially after he scored on Sunday. James gets better every game it seems.
Raheem Sterling
Looked lively against Spurs and set James up for what Thomas Tuchel had hoped would be the winning goal. No reason to drop Sterling.
Kai Havertz
With still no natural striker at the club, excluding Armando Broja, Havertz will almost certainly continue in the false nine role that he's been given.
Mason Mount
Had a quiet game last time out and is at risk of being rotated for Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech. The manager sees him as very valuable to the team, however, so he might be fine due to the injuries in midfield.
