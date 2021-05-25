Chelsea's Previous UCL Finals Offers Glimpse Into Matchup With Manchester City

With Chelsea's matchup with Manchester City in the Champions League Final just days away, it seems pertinent to look back on previous finals and the lessons learnt.

Chelsea are preparing to compete in their third Champions League final in the club's history on Saturday against 2020/21 English Premier League champions Manchester City. The Blues will have an opportunity to hoist their second European Cup, but stiff competition against one of the world's best clubs stands in their way.

As with most things in life, past experiences and the subsequent lessons learnt can go a long way in helping shape future actions. As such, the previous two Champions League finals, the first in Moscow in 2008, and the second in Munich in 2012, each have a story to tell this current squad as they prepare for their biggest match of the season.

Both matches are interesting as both ended with penalties after a 1-1 score after extra time. Of course, Chelsea went on to lose to Manchester United in 2008 to the tune of 6-5. Just four years later, the Blues, a massive underdog to Bayern Munich, lifted their first European Cup after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Clearly Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad would like to take care of business within the first 90 minutes, but fate may have other plans. Therefore, let's take a quick dive into each of the two previous finals and what they could offer in terms of lessons for this current squad.

Moscow / 2008

The matchup between Manchester United and Chelsea marked the first time that two English clubs competed in the final against one another. Chelsea had a tough path to the finals after winning Group B, after which they faced Olympiacos in the first knockout round, followed by Turkish-side Fenerbahçe, and then finally edged out Liverpool in the semi-finals.

United on the other hand had to go through Lyon, Roma, and then Barcelona in the semi-finals. And yet, that was not the storyline ahead of the match, instead, it rested on the two clubs who were rising powers in the English Premier League, each with something to settle and prove.

Manchester United had just won the Premier League that season and were aiming to put their stamp on what would be one of their most magnificent seasons in recent memory. Chelsea meanwhile, ever playing the underdog, was trying to prove that they deserved to be playing for a European Cup after owner Roman Abramovich infused the club with cash in 2003, forever changing the game.

The match, in hindsight, finished much as one should have expected against the two rival Premier League clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 26th minute for United, which allowed them a 1-0 score until Chelsea legend Frank Lampard equalised just before halftime.

Despite a stellar second half from Chelsea, the game would eventually go to penalties and United lucked into a win after Chelsea's John Terry slipped and hit the post. Terry's shot could have won the match for Chelsea.

Instead, this is the match that defined Chelsea for the next few seasons. The feeling of coming so close and letting it slip away in the eleventh hour left the players, board and owner with a feeling they would never shake. It shaped the club going forward. Chelsea from then on became one of the most unstoppable forces in England and Europe which culminated *spoiler alert* with a Champions League final victory in 2012.

It does not take having to squint your eyes and tilt ones head to see the parallels between the 2008 squad and this season's club. Both were built on the promise of exciting, expensive, and youthful talent. Both have or will face the champions of the Premier League, and both have or are currently led by a manager who took over after the season had already started and still navigated them to a Champions League final.

For these reasons, this current iteration of Chelsea's squad should be able to walk into Saturday's final with the assumption that they can compete. However, they will need to do something their 2008 counterparts could not: finish.

Munich / 2012

Chelsea finally made club history in 2012 as they defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Despite being labeled as severe underdogs and playing in Bayern's home stadium, the Blues were able to snatch victory from Bayern, even if it took a little bit of luck and some antics to get there.

The paths for both clubs to the final were similar as both teams won their respective groups. Bayern then would face Basel in the first knockout round, followed by Marseille in the quarter-finals and then Real Madrid in the semi-finals. On the flip side, Chelsea had to face Napoli, Benfica, then Barcelona.

For a time during the match it did not look like Chelsea would be able to come out ahead. Bayern's late onslaught saw Thomas Müller score late in the second half only for Chelsea's Didier Drogba to equalise just minutes later in spectacular fashion. Furthermore, were it not for a savvy save by Blues goalkeeper Petr Čech against an Arjen Robben penalty following the equaliser, then the match would have been as good as finished.

Instead, the match would go to extra time and then penalties in which Chelsea emerged victorious. They became the first London club to hoist the European Cup and it set a precedence of excellence for the club moving forward. It only whetted the appetite of Abramovich even further for his quest of trophies and accolades.

And perhaps, just like 2008, this 2012 squad isn't much different from this current season's. In all three instances a managerial change occurred, the club has been an underdog in the match, and yet one can never count them out as one small, perhaps seemingly insignificant turned monumental moment can change the entire outcome of the season and perhaps the future direction of the club.

In fact, Thomas Tuchel alluded to something similar when asked by the Guardian where he was on that evening in 2012 and his thoughts on the match.

“I think I was in Munich at home and watched it on TV,” Tuchel said. “Let’s say it was not absolutely well deserved. It felt more like a burglary.”

And while it may seem harsh, that is almost exactly what it was. For a club like Chelsea to have not even finished in the top-four of the Premier League that season to then go on to defeat Bayern Munich on their own turf, it required something special. A special belief in the squad, in themselves to see the victory through. Resiliency and the ability to overcome late adversity was key.

This 2021 squad can and should go into Saturday believing in themselves. They have defeated Manchester City twice this season already, once in the FA Cup and once in league play. Despite the difficult task of winning three-in-a-row against Pep Guardiola's side, despite the designation of the underdog, and despite the questions about the capabilities of the front-three, this club can lean on past history to understand they will have a fighting chance.

The European Cup is there for the taking.

