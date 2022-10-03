Chelsea Stay Fifth In The Premier League After Manchester United's Defeat

After Manchester United were heavily defeated by Manchester City in the Premier League earlier on today, Chelsea stay fifth in the Premier League table. The Blue's landed an important win against Crystal Palace courtesy of a Conor Gallagher screamer.

Chelsea stay fifth in the league, and have a reasonable number of games coming up against teams that they are expected to beat.

Wolves are up next, and having just sacked manager Bruno Lage, could be the perfect game for Graham Potter to land his second Premier League win as Chelsea boss.

Aubameyang played an important part yesterday for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

It will be a top four race for Chelsea this season, and little mini victories like staying fifth today will be important mental victories for Graham Potter's side.

Ironically at the moment, the team ahead of Chelsea are Brighton, Graham Potter's old team. The Seagulls got a brilliant result away at Anfield yesterday in a 3-3 draw, and stay inside the top four for at least another week.

Chelsea play Wolves next, who have just sacked manager Bruno Lage. IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal stay top, but the Gunners do host Liverpool at the Emirates next week in a game that could see them slip up.

Manchester City are a point off top after their win against Manchester United today, and have in turn done Chelsea a real favour in the race for top four.

It will be an interesting race, and in some ways considering City's dominance so far, a more interesting race than the title race.

