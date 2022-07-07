Chelsea Summer Transfers Could Force Conor Gallagher To Make a Decision On His Future

Chelsea's youngster Conor Gallagher might be forced to assess his long-term options as the Blues reportedly pursue Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Liga NOS side are expecting a move from new co-owner Todd Boehly for their Portuguese star.

Gallagher from a free kick whilst on loan at Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Action Plus

A squad brimming with renowned midfield stars including N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, is already a difficult feat for any young player to take, but adding in another promising name to the mix might just be impossible.

Since joining the Cobham academy and moving through Chelsea's youth teams, the 22-year-old has been sent on four different loan spells with his latest at Crystal Palace attracting a lot of interest from fellow Premier League teams.

One of those clubs is Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who are monitoring Gallagher's situation, with Douglas Luiz's long-term future still in question.

Gallagher with Chelsea teammates Reece James and Mason Mount on England duty. IMAGO / PA Images

Whether Thomas Tuchel sees the England international as a name for his roster is yet to be seen, and whilst there aren't any signs yet that he is up for sale, the midfielder might have to start considering his options for a permanent future elsewhere.

