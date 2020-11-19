Looking at Frank Lampard's options ahead of Newcastle vs Chelsea

The final international break until March has now concluded, and Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with an away trip to Newcastle. Chelsea are in hot form across all competitions, and will look to maintain this momentum with another win.

Since the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in September, the Blues have been unbeaten in 11 [if the Carabao Cup tie versus Tottenham is considered a draw], winning six, scoring 31 and conceding eight. The last four games have produced an aggregate score of 14-1.

Chelsea remain just outside the top four but only three points off leaders Leicester, with a healthy margin over rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. Chelsea face Tottenham, Everton, Wolves and Arsenal before the end of the year, and will look to maximise points in these sorts of fixtures.

Furthermore, many Chelsea players enjoyed a productive spell on international duty. Hakim Ziyech picked up three goals and two assists for Morocco, meaning he now has a remarkable 10 goals and assists in his last five games for club and country.

Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Mateo Kovacic all scored braces for their countries, and N’Golo Kante chipped in with a rare goal for France, as well as Jorginho netting his fifth goal for Italy. Hudson-Odoi also played valuable minutes for the England u21, a team filled with Cobham personnel, and scored two and assisted another.

St James Park is not an easy place to visit in any circumstances. Chelsea lost twice there in 2013, and suffered their first defeat of the 2014/15 title winning campaign to Newcastle, ending shouts of another invincible season. Antonio Conte’s final Premier League game with Chelsea ended in a 3-0 defeat to The Magpies. Frank Lampard also fared similarly last season, losing 1-0 in January courtesy of a stoppage-time Isaac Hayden winner, a game Chelsea dominated. Breaking down and picking up results against the 'smaller' teams was a difficulty for Lampard’s Chelsea last season, and after seeing off Burnley and Sheffield United with relative ease, he will hope the tie is not a repeat of the disappointment of the trip up north in January.

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic for the trip, with Kai Havertz a possibility of returning; the latter still returning to training after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, and the former still struggling with a hamstring injury. Thiago Silva is also unavailable after playing 90 minutes for Brazil on Tuesday. However, Ben Chilwell should be set to start after overcoming a minor back injury with England.

In light of this, who should start for the Blues on Saturday, with alterations needed in both defence and attack?

buildlineup.com

----------

Defence

Edouard Mendy continued his impressive form with Senegal with two more clean sheets versus Guinea-Bissau, after only conceding two in eight games for Chelsea, including six clean sheets. With Kepa now relegated to 3rd choice keeper for Spain, The Evening Standard reported the Spaniard will take a pay cut to leave on loan in January and revitalise his career.

Ben Chilwell came off injured in the first half of England’s game against Belgium, and was rested for the Iceland game. However, Chilwell quickly returned to training, and is in full contention for the trip to Newcastle. Reece James is widely expected to start at right-back: the 20-year-old called up for England despite being suspended for two out of the three games - showing the faith Southgate has in him with a plethora of right-backs available.

With Thiago Silva out, the question is who will partner Kurt Zouma at centre-back? Zouma and Silva forged an impressive partnership before the break - Chelsea winning five games by a margin of 10-0, including ties versus Man Utd and Sevilla.

Looking at statistics across last season gives us an idea of what partnership should be best utilised. A pairing of Zouma-Christensen conceded an average of 2.1 goals last season. Christensen appears out of favour at Chelsea right now, conceding six goals to West Brom and Southampton, and not recovering his place in the XI since his red card against Liverpool.

Zouma-Rudiger conceded the fewest goals per game of any Chelsea centre-back pairing last season



A Zouma-Tomori partnership conceded 1.2 goals last season - a much better record. However, Tomori was one of only a few players at Cobham not to receive an international call-up - in fact, Tomori has only played 45 minutes in the league so far this season. After a loan move to West Ham collapsed on deadline day, Tomori appears low down the pecking order, and it is unlikely he will start against a pacey and physical Newcastle attack.

A Zouma-Rudiger partnership had the best record last season - conceding 1.0 per game. Rudiger played 180 minutes versus Czech Republic and Ukraine, and will be keen to impress if given an opportunity - to force himself into Lampard’s plans, or secure a transfer in January, after recently being linked with Barcelona. However, whilst Zouma is almost certain to start, it remains to be seen who of the three mentioned will play alongside him.

----------

Midfield

N’Golo Kante has had a superb start to the 2020/21 season. Kante has flourished in a deeper midfield role in a 4-3-3, and has played the full 90 in seven out of the first eight Premier League games. Kante put in an amazing display against Portugal - with 2/3 successful dribbles, 5/6 accurate long balls, 7/11 ground duels won, five tackles, four interceptions, and a goal.

With Kai Havertz unavailable, Mason Mount looks set to start his seventh game of the season. After playing on the wing in the opening five games, Mount reverted to a 'no.8' midfield role with ease, putting in an excellent showing versus Burnley in particular - with a 93% pass completion rate, including 100% for “long balls”, and six shots and key passes. Mount’s importance to this current Chelsea side ticking over and transitioning from defense to attack is crucial - in the squad he has created the most chances [11], second most shots [16], and third most tackles, interceptions and sprints [15, 8, 101].

Mount celebrating his first Chelsea goal last season



Mateo Kovacic is also likely to start, after scoring a rare brace for Croatia versus Portugal. Kovacic played 71 minutes in the victory over Sheffield United, the 4-3-3 system seeming to suit his style of play - able to make darting runs forward, when he was previously restrained with defensive work in a pivot with Jorginho. Kovacic and Mount offer good balance to each other - the Croatian able to beat a press, and Mount able to provide the final ball into the attack.

----------

Attack

With Christian Pulisic out, whose preferred position is on the left-wing, it looks likely Timo Werner will start again in this role, after scoring twice versus Ukraine. Werner started in this 'left forward' role against Burnley, Rennes and Sheffield United, scoring four goals.

This front three of Werner/Abraham/Ziyech has worked to good effect, winning 10-1 in the last three games. Hudson-Odoi will be disappointed not to pick up another Premier League start after his form with England U21s, and will likely come off the bench.

A Werner-Abraham-Ziyech front three appears to be Lampard’s favourite right now with Pulisic absent.



Tammy Abraham is also enjoying his football at the moment - assisting versus Krasnador and Burnley, and scoring versus Rennes and Sheffield United. The striker’s game appears to become more complete - his clever movement, hold-up play, runs and positional sense benefitting the whole attack.

Hakim Ziyech is also in fine form, and with Pulisic out will certainly take up his preferred right wing role.

The Moroccan picked up two assists versus Sheffield United, and a goal and assist versus Burnley, continuing this form for his national side. With Hudson-Odoi and Giroud as bench options, this front three looks to be the one Lampard will stick with for the Newcastle tie.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube