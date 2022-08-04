Chelsea Vs Everton: One Player To Sign From The Opposition Club

Chelsea returns back to Premier League action this weekend as they take a trip up north to face Everton at Goodison Park but who would the Blues take out of Frank Lampard's Merseyside team?

With Chelsea still in search of another centre-back, James Tarkowski is definitely one of the front runners in this debate. The 29-year-old has only recently joined Everton on a free transfer this year after spending seven years with Burnley.

Tarkowski in a pre-season game against Blackpool IMAGO / News Images

Tarkowski has plenty of Premier League experience, has seen Europa League action back in 2018/19 after a successful campaign with Burnley, and has previously been called up to the England squad for two international friendlies.

The English centre-back established himself as a constant starter in Sean Dyche's Burnley side after creating a defensive partnership with Ben Mee. Standing at around six feet tall, Tarkowski is known for winning his headers and throwing himself into challenges but seems to be in the ref's book a lot.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 29-year-old could slot into Chelsea's right centre-back role, playing alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulabily as a back five.

Other noticeable players that are worth a mention would be Yerry Mina, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Anthony Gordon. Branthwaite is yet to break out into the Everton squad but at the age of 20, there is still time and one to look out for in the future.

