Chelsea Warned To Avoid Ousmane Dembele By Former West Ham Player

Chelsea have been hot on the trail of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in recent weeks but former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has warned the Blues of making a huge mistake. 

The pundit and commentator told ESPN that Thomas Tuchel and co should check twice that the winger is worth it. 

Ousmane dembele

Dembele with a curler for Barcelona.

He said: "Dembele is after an awful lot of money and while he has shown that he can be worth that in the last six months of last season, that's all we've seen.

"The question then becomes how big of a gamble do you want to take? Is it the Dembele that we saw for two and a half years? Or the Dembele that we saw in the last six months?

"Money no object, I take the chance. But given the kind of money Dembele is supposedly asking for, if I am Chelsea I am a little bit reluctant." 

Dembele showing his pace. 

There is some sustenance to what Hislop has brought up as the Frenchman had struggled to make a mark on the Spanish club he joined in 2017, until seemingly Xavi's takeover last year. 

The 25-year-old then recorded 13 assists in 21 La Liga appearances and has looked the player they signed all those summers ago. 

Now the winger is out of contract and asking for a lot of money to secure his signature, whether it'll take him to Stamford Bridge or keep him at Barcelona, is up to which respective owner is willing to take the 'expensive gamble'. 

