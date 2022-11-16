Chelsea Well Represented At 2022 Qatar World Cup

832 players will be heading to Qatar to represent their nation this winter and Chelsea have 12 players going to the competition, an amount only bettered by Real Madrid (13), Manchester United (14), Al Sadd (15), Barcelona and Manchester City (16), and Bayern Munich (17).

Three Blues boys will be going with England in Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, who have a combined 155 senior caps between them.

Sterling is heading to his fifth tournament with England IMAGO / PA Images

Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are representing Senegal, who are one of five African nations in this year's tournament - the most at a World Cup since 2010, when there were six African countries taking part - South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast.

Koulibaly will captain Senegal in Qatar IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The other seven players are going as the sole Chelsea representative for their nation.

Kai Havertz is heading to his first World Cup with Germany, who will hope they can improve on their 2018 performance, when they were dumped out at the group stage, finishing bottom of Group F.

Mateo Kovacic is part of Croatia's squad, where he will most likely be part of a midfield three alongside Marcelo Brozovic and stalwart Luka Modric, who believes this will likely be his last hurrah with his country, after 154 caps and five international tournaments.

Christian Pulisic will be captaining the United States at the World Cup, the country's first appearance at the competition since 2014. The Stars and Stripes failed to qualify for Russia 2018 after they lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in the final qualification match for the team.

Pulisic has been part of the USA squad since 2016 IMAGO / Focus Images

Cesar Azpilicueta is taking part in his third World Cup with Spain and Qatar 2022 will be his fifth tournament with his country in nine years with the national side. Spain are in Group E alongside Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.

Thiago Silva is in his 14th year with the national team and will hit 110 appearances with the Selecao if he features in Brazil's opening group game against Serbia on November 24th.

Regardless of how many times he features for his country this tournament, he will maintain the title of being the fourth most capped defender for the 5-time world champions and the fifth highest appearance maker of all time for his nation.

Only Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves and Neymar have more caps for Brazil than Silva IMAGO / Bildbyran

Hakim Ziyech has revived his career with Morocco after coming out of international retirement in August following the appointment of the country's new manager Walid Regragui.

Three goals for Ziyech in Qatar will put him 3rd on Morroco's all-time top goalscorers list, only behind former striker Salaheddine Bassir and the country's leading scorer Ahmed Faras, who scored 36 goals in 94 appearances between 1966 and 1979.

Alongside fellow star attackers Sofiane Boufal and QPR's Ilias Chair, Ziyech will hope to help his nation achieve their best finish at a World Cup since 1986, when they reached the Last 16 in Mexico.

Lastly, Denis Zakaria is part of a Switzerland World Cup squad for the second time in his career. Qatar 2022 will be national team manager Murat Yakin's first tournament in charge of the squad, having replaced Vladimir Petkovic in August 2021.

Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut against Zagreb IMAGO / PA Images

The Swiss secured qualification for Qatar after Northern Ireland drew 0-0 with Italy, forcing the latter into the play-offs for the tournament, where they lost to Portugal.

Zakaria will hope he can push Switzerland to their best World Cup finish in 68 years, where the country got to the last eight in their home country back in 1954.

Read More Chelsea Stories