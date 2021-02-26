Chelsea’s five most memorable wins over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will host Manchester United on Sunday in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League season.

Over the years, this fixture has provided Blues fans with plenty of spectacular goals, amazing scorelines and season-defining moments.

Ahead of Sunday's match, let's take a look at five of Chelsea's most memorable Premier League wins over United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 4 – 0 Manchester United, 23 October 2016

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea return turned into a nightmare as Manchester United were humbled 4-0 by Antonio Conte’s side who would go on to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Pedro gave the Blues the lead inside the first minute, before efforts from Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante added the icing to the cake.

The defeat was Mourinho's heaviest in England's top flight and he ignited a feud with Conte by accusing him of trying to humiliate him with his touchline celebrations.

Mourinho: “You don’t celebrate like that at 4-0. You can do it at 1-0, otherwise it’s humiliating for us.”

Conte: “It’s right to celebrate when you win. When you work very hard and win, it’s important to celebrate. But I prefer to win a war, not a battle. I have already told my players that United is in the past.”

Chelsea 3 – 1 Manchester United, 23 October 2014

Back in 2014, Samuel Eto’o scored a hat-trick in a memorable 3-1 victory over defending champions Manchester United.

The veteran Cameroon striker – chosen ahead of Fernando Torres – scored two first-half goals and added the treble just four minutes after the break, before Javier Hernandez claimed a late consolation goal with Nemanja Vidic sent off in the final minutes to compound United’s misery.

The result all but ended United's hopes of defending their title, while Mourinho celebrated his 100th Premier League win.

Chelsea 2 – 1 Manchester United, 26 April 2008

Michael Ballack’s brace helped Chelsea to a 2-1 victory at the Bridge in 2007/08, which put the Blues level on points with leaders Manchester United with only two matches left.

Ballack had given Chelsea a 45th minute lead but a costly back pass by Ricardo Carvalho gifted United a 56th minute equalizer to Wayne Rooney.

It appeared like the match was destined for a draw but Michael Carrick handled a cross from Michael Essien in the area, allowing Ballack to seal three precious points from the penalty spot.

The German midfielder didn’t get his hands on the title in that season but he did two years later in his final year in west London.

Chelsea 3 – 0 Manchester United, 23 April 2006

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea only needed a point to clinch the title at the end of April 2006, but the Blues were far too good to simply settle for that.

An early header by William Gallas sent the Blues on their way and a brilliant solo effort from Joe Cole doubled their lead, before Carvalho, on an excursion upfield, got the third goal to spark the celebrations.

It completed back-to-back title triumphs and after the match Sir Alex Ferguson said: "Chelsea deserve all the plaudits they will get and, especially on their home form, they are worthy champions."

Chelsea 5 – 0 Manchester United, 3 October 1999

The 1999/2000 season was a memorable one for Chelsea fans as Gianluca Vialli's side ran out 5-0 victors against Ferguson's treble winning team who were on a 29-game unbeaten run.

It took just 27 seconds for Chelsea to grab the lead as Gustavo Poyet capitalised on a big mistake from United goalkeeper Massimo Taibi, and things only got worse.

Nicky Butt was shown a red card, before goals from Chris Sutton, Poyet, Jody Morris and a Henning Berg own goal completed a famous win.

