Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Everton - Premier League Opening Weekend

For Chelsea's first game of the new campaign, we take a look at how the Blues could lineup at Goodison Park.

It will be another meeting with club legend Frank Lampard, who manages Everton now after being sacked previously during his time at Stamford Bridge as head coach.

IMAGO / News Images

Edouard Mendy

No surprises here. It looks like it will be another season for Mendy as Chelsea's first choice in between the sticks.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Inheriting John Terry's No.26, Koulibaly is expected to be thrown into the deep end straight away. He arrived last month for a reported fee of up to £33 million.

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. This season will not be anything different for the experienced Brazilian, as he is expected to feature in the middle of the back-three.

Trevoh Chalobah

No one expected the centre-half to make an impact as big as he did last season. He played 30 times in all competitions and although the Blues are interested in bringing in another defender, for the time being, Chalobah will be given the starting spot.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Ben Chilwell

After making a comeback from his long-term injury towards the back-end of last term, the wing-back should be fit and firing for this. Once Marc Cucurella has been added and blended into the squad, Chilwell will face some excellent competition.

N'Golo Kante

One last dance this season for the Frenchman? With no midfield additions this summer, apart from the return of Conor Gallagher, the World Cup winner should keep his place. Providing he stays fit, of course.

Mateo Kovacic

The three-time Champions League winner has been instrumental for Thomas Tuchel in the middle of the park. Breaking up the play and passing fantastically, Kovacic should still be pivotal going forward.

Reece James

One of the most promising and exciting players. Still only 22 years old, James has excelled at wing-back in recent times and has found more freedom, which allowed him to net six goals last campaign.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Raheem Sterling

A signing from league champions Manchester City that no one saw coming. Time will tell with this one but the England international has to be trusted from the off.

Kai Havertz

Romelu Lukaku's departure has left a real shortage of strikers at the club. Armando Broja has returned for a successful loan spell at Southampton but Havertz is in the driving seat for the position after impressing in a false nine role in the past.

Mason Mount

The academy graduate's role at the club has only increased over the past few years. He has shown that he is capable of producing a good goal and assists return and his performances have earned him a regular place in Gareth Southgate's England team. Mount should start on Saturday.

IMAGO / News Images

Read More Chelsea News