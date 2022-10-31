Chelsea's Run Up To Qatar: How Can They Leave Things?

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend ended Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life in West London and has left them sixth in the Premier League table, after Manchester United saw off West Ham.

With four matches across three different competitions remaining until the commencement of the Qatar World Cup, there are a few ways the Blues can enter the international break.

Premier League top four chances

Despite dropping a spot below the Red Devils, Chelsea are still only two points behind them, and have a slightly better goal difference having both played 12 matches.

However, Chelsea's final two league matches are against top of the table Arsenal and fourth placed Newcastle United,

Brighton celebrating v Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

A 100% record will only be enough to get them into the top four should Newcastle drop points in both of their fixtures and, Man United drop them in at least one.

EFL Cup

Another tough outing for the Blues sees them enter the third round of this season's League Cup away at Manchester City on November 9.

Having been finalists last year, before losing on penalties to Liverpool, expectations for a rerun are high yet, if they fail to topple the Citizens, Chelsea won't be returning to the tournament in 2023.

Chelsea also lost the 21/22 FA Cup final from a penalty shootout to Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

UEFA Champions League

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the final round of the group stage on Wednesday night, having already secured qualification to the round of 16, following their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg last week.

The Champions League will then restart from February 14, 2023.

It's a big month ahead for Potter's side which can either end very strongly in all three competitions or, see them drop below 10th in the league and out of a domestic cup.

