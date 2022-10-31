Skip to main content
Chelsea's Run Up To Qatar: How Can They Leave Things?

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's Run Up To Qatar: How Can They Leave Things?

The World Cup starts next month, and these are how things could stand for when Chelsea return to action in December.

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend ended Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life in West London and has left them sixth in the Premier League table, after Manchester United saw off West Ham. 

With four matches across three different competitions remaining until the commencement of the Qatar World Cup, there are a few ways the Blues can enter the international break.

Premier League top four chances

Despite dropping a spot below the Red Devils, Chelsea are still only two points behind them, and have a slightly better goal difference having both played 12 matches. 

However, Chelsea's final two league matches are against top of the table Arsenal and fourth placed Newcastle United, 

Brighton celebrating v Chelsea

Brighton celebrating v Chelsea.

A 100% record will only be enough to get them into the top four should Newcastle drop points in both of their fixtures and, Man United drop them in at least one. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

EFL Cup

Another tough outing for the Blues sees them enter the third round of this season's League Cup away at Manchester City on November 9. 

Having been finalists last year, before losing on penalties to Liverpool, expectations for a rerun are high yet, if they fail to topple the Citizens, Chelsea won't be returning to the tournament in 2023. 

Chelsea v Liverpool during the penalty shootout

Chelsea also lost the 21/22 FA Cup final from a penalty shootout to Liverpool. 

UEFA Champions League

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the final round of the group stage on Wednesday night, having already secured qualification to the round of 16, following their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg last week.

The Champions League will then restart from February 14, 2023.  

It's a big month ahead for Potter's side which can either end very strongly in all three competitions or, see them drop below 10th in the league and out of a domestic cup. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Jeremie Frimpong

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Is Unhappy At Bayern Munich

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Suffers Another Injury On Loan At Inter Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter v Brighton
News

'We Have To Suffer To Be Better' - Graham Potter On Learning From The Weekend's Defeat

By Luka Foley
Wesley Fofana
News

Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad

By Luka Foley
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise Christopher Vivell And Paul Winstanley Deals This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Really Like Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante & Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante And Jorginho Will Assess Chelsea Future In January

By Dylan McBennett