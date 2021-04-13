"Christian Pulisic masterclass incoming" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face FC Porto

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face FC Porto in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville for the second leg on Tuesday night with a 2-0 aggregate advantage as they look to book their place in the semi-finals.

Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner

Thiago Silva returned to the side as did N'Golo Kante. Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic start on the bench.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are given the nod in attack in Seville.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

