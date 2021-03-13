NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Christian Pulisic needs to prove himself' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Elland Road 11 games unbeaten under the German, and face a Leeds team who have lost four of their last five. 

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

Christian Pulisic came into the side for his second start under Tuchel, while Kai Havertz continued in the side after his impressive performance against Everton. 

Timo Werner drops to the bench, and Jorginho starts in the midfield alongside Mason Mount.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32567385
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United including Christian Pulisic

sipa_32487982
Opinions

'Christian Pulisic needs to prove himself' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United

sipa_32487982
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Erling Haaland latest: Manchester City lead Chelsea in race to land 20-year-old striker

sipa_32563830
News

Thomas Tuchel explains why he shouted at Timo Werner during Everton win

sipa_32563317
News

Thomas Tuchel refuses to 'police' Chelsea squad over discipline

sipa_32567372
News

Chelsea feel 'vindicated' over decision to sack Frank Lampard after Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea have 'already made their move' to land Erling Haaland this summer