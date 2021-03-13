'Christian Pulisic needs to prove himself' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Elland Road 11 games unbeaten under the German, and face a Leeds team who have lost four of their last five.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

Christian Pulisic came into the side for his second start under Tuchel, while Kai Havertz continued in the side after his impressive performance against Everton.

Timo Werner drops to the bench, and Jorginho starts in the midfield alongside Mason Mount.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

