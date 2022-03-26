Comment: 5 Things Chelsea's New Owners Must Do After Takeover

With the deadline closed for bidders to submit their bids to Raine Group to purchase Chelsea, things should start to move more quickly now.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all made the shortlist and are in the next phase to buy the Club.

The confirmed shortlisted bidders will now be given access to Chelsea's 'data room', where they can see financial details including wage structure at the Club and make improved bids if they wish to.

One of the aforementioned will be the next owners of Chelsea, it seems, and here are five things that they should look to do to win fans over upon their arrival.

1) Back Thomas Tuchel

The first is simple. Back the man in charge.

Roman Abramovich's reign saw no less than 13 different managers (to take charge of at least five games). It is poetic that he is leaving the Club with what appears to be the most suitable long-term manager at the helm.

The Blues boss delivered a Champions League trophy within months of taking charge as well as assembling a truly united squad, with rumours of disharmony under the previous manager.

The players and Tuchel alike have acted with sheer class both on and off the pitch during the uncertain times facing the Club, with the German not once complaining about the restrictions he has faced in the past weeks.

Instead, he stepped up as spokesperson for the football club and addressed the media, fielding tough questions and doing Chelsea proud in front of the camera's.

On the pitch he succeeded too, winning six straight matches despite the unprecedented circumstances surrounding Chelsea.

Furthermore, Tuchel has reached every final that he could as Chelsea boss in just over a year in charge. During this time the Blues head coach has only made three additions to his squad - Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Marcus Bettinelli, all of whom are not starters at this point in time.

Therefore the first thing that the new owners must do is show that they will back Tuchel, whether this be with a new contract to tie him down amid Manchester United and Real Madrid speculation, or by sitting down with him and agreeing on summer transfer targets.

Jules Kounde has been on Tuchel's radar, as he confirmed earlier in the season, and should be a fairly straight forward deal to negotiate and show that they are on the same page as the coach.

2) Decide on Cesar Azpilicueta & Antonio Rudiger's contract extension

Furthermore, Tuchel has previously stated that he wishes to see Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen remain at the Club.

Whilst it may be too late for Christensen, who looks destined for Barcelona, the new owners should have enough time to tie up Rudiger and Azpilicueta's futures.

One rule in the Abramovich era saw players over 30 frequently only handed one-year contract extensions but this could change under a new regime, with Azpilicueta perhaps becoming the first over-30 in a while to secure a longer deal.

It has previously been reported that the defender was offered a one-year extension, as customary, by Chelsea but would like a contract offer that would see his future secure in the longer-term.

Rudiger is one of Chelsea's key players and has attracted interest from a variety of European Club's and the new owners can show real intent by matching his terms to keep him at the Club.

This would also bring the fans onside almost instantly, as it is clear the Blues faithful wish to keep their stars.

If this is done it would not just please the fans but also Tuchel, who deserves to be backed under new ownership.

3) Decide on the futures of Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia

The new owners must make a prompt decision on the future of two highly influential figures at the Club, who Tuchel is a big fan of.

The Chelsea boss admitted that he would like to see the pair remain at the Club due to their 'excellent' relationship with the head coach.

When asked about his preference, Tuchel said: “This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

It was reported that Granovskaia is facing a dilemma over her future at Chelsea as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying if they take over but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds.

The trio have been planning for the summer transfer window together and already have a strong working relationship, so the new owners should do all that they can to keep this relationship flourishing.

However, they may have their own preferences, but either way a hierarchy must be established to benefit the footballing side of things.

4) Outline summer transfer plans

As previously touched on, to back Tuchel they must allow him to bring in his players in the summer.

The new owners must sit down with the boss and outline their transfer policy and plans, letting him know of the budget available to him and work on adding to his Chelsea squad.

This includes continuing to pursue long-term targets that have previously been identified by Cech, Granovskaia and Tuchel.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper Cech has proven his worth already, being heavily influential in a deal to sign Edouard Mendy, after identifying the goalkeeper position as crucial for recruitment.

Long-term targets such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Declan Rice & Kounde should all be looked at once again in the summer.

The new owners must outline the amount available for the manager and do what is in their power to bring in the best possible players for the Club.

5) Keep investing in Cobham and the Women's team

Under Abramovich both the Chelsea Men's academy and Women's teams have been hugely successful.

We have seen the influence that Cobham graduates can have on the first team, with Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi amongst others breaking through.

They must continue to invest in the youth teams, allowing them to grow and provide options for the first team or nurture players into valuable assets that can be sold for profit, as has been done in the past.

The Women's team are also vitally important, and something that Abramovich has held a keen interest in.

New owners must back Emma Hayes in her role and look to work on improving and recruiting further for the Women's side to keep the good times coming.

There are several more vital things for the owners to do in the longer term, including redeveloping Stamford Bridge, being open to more fan involvement and making sure that there is success to come over the years.

However, the five above points are a good start for the next Chelsea owners to come in and set the ground running, winning fans over instantly and building relationships with Tuchel, the players and Chelsea staff.

