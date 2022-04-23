Skip to main content

Comment: A Look Back at Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Career Ahead of His Potential Departure

Having been linked with a number of clubs so far this season, it now looks as though Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea in the summer.

The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of June and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter earlier today to announce the news:

"Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful - but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over."

With Real Madrid speculated to be 'leading the race' for the Germany international, Rudiger has also received plenty of interest from the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United this season and his future destination is not decided on yet.

However, his departure from west London does now seem inevitable and we take a look back at his stunning Chelsea career so far.

9 July 2017

In the summer of 2017, a then 24-year-old Rudiger signed his five-year contract with the Blues, worth a reported £29 million, after a successful two seasons with Roma.

His debut came a month later in his side's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on 6 August.

While his first game in blue may not have been his best, it didn't take him long to show his worth, racking up a total of 45 appearances across all competitions in his first season - a figure he has only just managed to beat, for the first time since then, this season.

Alongside the likes of Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen and David Luiz, Rudiger quickly established himself as a regular centre-back.

Known for his aggressive, fearless style of play, he was a great fit beside the slightly less-imposing figure of Christensen, who too will be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the current season.

19 May 2018

May 2018 - nearly a year since his arrival in west London - marked Rudiger's first piece of silverware in Chelsea blue.

In a 1-0 win over Manchester United, with Eden Hazard scoring the only goal, Rudiger played his first FA Cup final - a competition that he now knows pretty well.

On 14 May of this year, Chelsea will play their fourth FA Cup final in the five years since Rudiger arrived at the club, taking on Liverpool at Wembley for the second time this season.

2021

It is worth mentioning that 2019 was a hugely successful year for Chelsea, reaching the Carabao Cup final, as well as winning the UEFA Europa League, beating Arsenal 4-1, in what would turn out to be Eden Hazard's last game at the club.

However, the year 2021 trumped even that for Antonio Rudiger.

Following the introduction of Thomas Tuchel in January that year, Rudiger would be paired with two of either Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen or Cesar Azpilicueta at centre-back.

The three central defenders would hold the defensive line, while Reece James and Ben Chilwell played as attacking wing-backs to complete what would be Europe's most successful defence of 2021.

The team went on to beat Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City on their journey to lift the UEFA Champions League that year, in the crowning moment of Rudiger's career so far.

His final season in Blue

Following their European successes last season, Rudiger's Blues went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season, as well as reaching a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup final.

Currently sat in third place in the Premier League, Rudiger will be disappointed he was never able to get his hands on the prestigious domestic title, but his achievements at Chelsea have been greater than he could possibly have imagined.

Thanks for all you have given us Rudiger, we will miss you!

