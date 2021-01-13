Comment: Antonio Rudiger vs Andreas Christensen - The battle for third-choice centre-back

Chelsea’s centre-back pairing has been fairly set in stone since the beginning of the season.

The signing of 36-year-old Thiago Silva has proven to be superb business as a free signing; the Brazilian has played 12 Premier League games to date, captaining the Blues in seven, and scoring twice.

According to SofaScore, Silva has registered an average Premier League rating of 7.22, the highest of the six summer signings, including 8.0 and 8.6 ratings versus Burnley and West Ham.

With doubts cast by rival fans and pundits regarding whether or not Silva could adapt to the intense physicality and pressure of English football, the veteran defender has proven class remains permanent, and Lampard can entrust him with a starting centre-back role for the foreseeable future.

Kurt Zouma has also been a regular fixture in defence for Chelsea this season. The Frenchman has only missed two league games so far, and has added the threat of goals to his game - scoring four so far, already a personal best. Zouma’s reliability and positive form has reportedly earned him the offer of a new contract, according to The Athletic, who's current deal expires in 2023.

Lampard has opted for a Silva-Zouma pairing in 11 out of the first 17 league games - winning five, drawing two, and losing four, whilst keeping five clean sheets. Within this run was an impressive eight game unbeaten streak in the league, including assured performances versus Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds, scoring 14 and conceding two in these four games.

Zouma’s game has improved considerably whilst playing next to Silva, with an improved SofaScore rating of 7.25 from 6.97 last season



Outside of these two regulars, the role of third choice centre-back is very much up for grabs. One option that can certainly be ruled out, to the disappointment of many fans, is Fikayo Tomori. After rejecting a deadline day move to West Ham on loan, Tomori’s minutes have been limited to just 45 in the league and 180 in the Carabao Cup. The fact that Lampard overlooked Tomori for a Zouma-Rudiger pairing in the FA Cup versus League Two Morecambe speaks volumes.

Lampard spoke after the game: "The situation with Fikayo is open about the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else…that was part of my thinking of not starting him today."

Tomori appears on the way out at Stamford Bridge, after starting 15 Premier League games last season



According to The Guardian, AC Milan are the latest club to approach Chelsea about a loan move for Tomori, after documented interest from both Leeds and Newcastle United. Tomori has appeared out of favour since lockdown and Project Restart - in fact he did not play a single competitive minute after a 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth in late February, and a move [temporary or permanent] has looked probable for a while.

With Zouma and Silva cemented starters, and Tomori on the way out this month, who of Rudiger and Christensen should be trusted with the role of third choice centre-back, given only one of the two can be included in the matchday squad?

-----------

2019/20 Statistics

For statistical analysis, SofaScore has provided a generalised rating out of 10, as well as more advanced metrics along the categories of passing, offensive and defensive statistics.

Generally speaking, Rudiger had a slightly better 19/20 season than Christensen, who played 20 and 21 league games respectively. This is reflected in a rating of 7.00 compared to 6.90, which is actually marginally better than Zouma across the season, although the Frenchman played eight more games, which contributes to a wider margin for error.

Various statistics illustrated the marginal differences in quality between Rudiger and Christensen. Rudiger completed 0.3 key passes per 90 compared to Christensen’s 0.2. Whilst Christensen had a higher pass completion rate per 90 [91% versus 87%] and a higher pass completion rate in his own half [94% versus 93%], Rudiger completed more long balls [52% versus 48%], more accurate chipped passes [52% versus 51%], and more accurate crosses [14% versus 0%].

Rudiger has played 82 league games for Chelsea since joining for £29million from Roma in 2017

This ball-playing element is important to the style of football Lampard wishes to implement - with defenders not only acting as the last line of defense, but also the first line of offense, looking to launch attacks with a range of passing into the channels for the wingers.

Across 19/20, Rudiger also completed more clearances per 90 (2.8 versus 2.7), and showed a finer element of discipline to his game - picking up three yellow cards compared to Christensen’s five. Christensen has already picked up a red this season, whereas Rudiger is yet to be booked.

However, that is not to say Christensen is without merit, or did not exhibit positive parts of his game last season. Christensen completed more interceptions per 90 (1.4 versus 0.8), more tackles per 90 (1.8 versus 1.4), won more total duels per 90 (5.7 versus 4.8) and lost possession less per 90 (5.7 versus 10.9).

Christensen was superb versus Man City, starting alongside Rudiger in defence



Christensen particularly shone in the 2-1 victory over Man City at Stamford Bridge in June, recording a rating of 8.1. In this game, the Dane completed 93% of his passes, including one key pass, three accurate long balls, and created one “big chance”, whilst also completing 100% of his attempted ground and aerial duels in 90 minutes.

Therefore, there aren’t many huge differences between Christensen and Rudiger when looking at their stats across the 19/20 season. This has led to a consensus amongst Chelsea fans that both players are solid squad options, but neither are capable of elevating Chelsea to a “world-class” level, and the club should pursue a young centre-back in the coming transfer window, whilst moving one of the two on.

This comes after both players have been linked with permanent or temporary moves away, with Rudiger close to leaving last summer, and Angelo Mangiante reporting Chelsea will consider bids for Christensen this January window.

----------

2020/21 Statistics

Moving into the 2020/21 campaign, where Rudiger was linked with loan moves away to the likes of Spurs and AC Milan in the summer, the German has performed well when called upon, and appears to have essentially cemented the third choice centre-back role for himself.

A real turning point for Christensen was a period of 20 days between September and October - after being sent off in the 0-2 defeat to Liverpool, he was reinstated in games versus West Brom and Southampton, conceding six as the Blues dropped four points.

Christensen was dismissed for a professional foul on Sadio Mane in Chelsea's 0-2 defeat to Liverpool in September

In between those two games, Zouma and Silva played together for the first time in the 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace. Christensen has not been included in the matchday squad in nine of the last 12 league games since, with Rudiger involved in the squad in every league game since the Southampton draw.

The statistical differences between the two players in their league performances has grown this season. Rudiger has a SofaScore rating of 7.45 compared to Christensen’s 6.76; Rudiger’s score is in fact higher than Zouma’s again [7.25], although Zouma has played 13 more league games.

Rudiger has a higher pass completion rate [91% versus 90%], more accurate long balls per 90 [3.5 versus 3.4], more tackles per 90 [1.5 versus 0.6], has won more total duels per 90 [4.0 versus 2.8] and has completed more clearances per 90 [4.5 versus 3.4].

However, Christensen has completed more interceptions per 90 [1.6 versus 1.0] and has committed less fouls per 90 [0.4 versus 0.5]. Despite this, his confidence appears low, with four SofaScore ratings below 7.0 in a row in the league since the Liverpool game.

Rudiger in particular impressed in the Champions League group stage game away at Sevilla in December, with a 7.8 rating. In 90 minutes, Rudiger completed 90% of his passes, including 9/13 long balls, won 100% of his aerial duels, and was the second highest rated Chelsea player behind Giroud, who scored four.

Giroud celebrates with Rudiger after putting Chelsea 2-0 up



----------

The Verdict

All things considered, it appears Rudiger is now third-choice centre-back, after a slightly better 19/20 campaign, and a markedly better 20/21 campaign than Christensen to date. With intense competition for a space in Germany’s Euros 2021 squad, Rudiger has the incentive to continue his performances and pressure both Zouma and Silva for a starting role.

Other factors are at play too. 20-year-old Marc Guehi is having a superb season on loan at Swansea, and is allegedly being earmarked for a position in the first-team squad in 2021/22.

Malang Sarr is also being tracked by the club as a potential long-term centre-back option after joining on a free last summer from Nice. Aged just 21, Sarr is on loan at FC Porto this season, where he has registered a rating of 6.80 in the Champions League, including 7.2 and 7.5 versus Marseille and Man City. The future’s of both these young defenders will impact upon both Rudiger and Christensen.

Sarr has played over 100 Ligue 1 games for Nice between 2016 and 2020

Furthermore, Chelsea are likely to sign another centre-back in the summer; a player with a combination of youth and experience, who can compete for a starting role. Goal recently reported Chelsea’s interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, this comes after previous rumours involving Jose Maria Gimenez and Declan Rice.

Therefore, the situation is always evolving and changing, but it appears as follows: Zouma and Silva first choice, Rudiger third, Christensen fourth or leaving, Tomori leaving.

----------

