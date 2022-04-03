Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be among many desperate for his side's takeover situation to be resolved as soon as possible, as his future remains uncertain.

The west London side are currently undergoing a transition period as they search for new ownership ever since Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions by the UK government.

Ever since news of the sanctioning, the European champions have not been allowed to negotiate new deals with players, nor have they been able to make any revenue from ticket sales.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Before the takeover news, Chelsea had already been struggling with a host of contract issues that had seen a number of Blues defenders near the end of their spells at the club.

After Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah signed new contracts with the west London side early on in the season, the Blues' attention was turned to the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

The trio had spent months linked with a number of clubs across Europe leading many to speculate as to where they would all end up.

Christensen has spent the last couple of months working on a move to Barcelona that appears to now have been finalised.

Azpilicueta's situation is a little more complicated, as various reports suggest the Spaniard wants to join FC Barcelona alongside Christensen.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, it was also recently confirmed that a one-year extension in his contract has now been triggered so it is likely he may stay.

Rudiger, on the other hand, was always expected by many to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

He had troubles throughout the first half of the season when it came to negotiating a new contract as he believed he was worth more than the money Chelsea were offering him.

He also spent months linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

This year, noise has died down a little on that front and it looked as though the Germany international may stay.

But with the recent sanctions in place, and Chelsea unable to negotiate with their star centre-back, Rudiger's agent was pictured this week meeting Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff of FC Barcelona.

Thus, many have come to wonder as to whether Xavi's developing side are going to snatch up the Blues' trio this summer ahead of a mighty overhaul that could see a completely different squad next season.

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from Catalonia this season, with contract negotiations proceeding slower than expected.

Diario Sport have recently reported that Araujo feels undervalued by his club's contract approaches and is unhappy about their desperate pursuit for Chelsea's selection of centre-backs.

Xavi will undoubtedly see Rudiger as a suitable reinforcement at centre-back, should Araujo look to leave, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Rudiger, who scored a screamer in his side's 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday afternoon, has been a pivotal part of Chelsea's backline in recent years, especially in their Champions League triumph of 2021.

However, with the Blues currently unable to negotiate new deals with players, finances dropping low and their future looking uncertain, Rudiger could well seek shelter in a city outside of London, and Xavi's Barcelona project looks quite appealing these days.

