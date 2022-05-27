Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has impressed during his debut spell in professional football on loan at Huddersfield Town, attracting interest from Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Liverpool.

As part of a Terriers side that could play Premier League football themselves next season, Colwill has attracted attention from some of the top clubs.

This interest alone should be enough to send Chelsea a clear message over the 19-year-old and his future at the club, especially next season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Admitting that he desires Premier League football next season, Chelsea must be careful not to lose their star and potentially the future of the Blues' defence.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever," he said previously.

Whilst Chelsea are unwilling to send him out on loan, the Blues must not allow Colwill to leave on a permanent deal.

Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori both left the club on permanent deals in the summer and have gone on to impress.

The former lifted the Serie A title at the heart of AC Milan's defence and will join up with England this summer alongside Guehi, who won Crystal Palace's Player of the Season.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Whilst the pair may not have got significant game time this season, they would have no doubt been key for the future at Chelsea with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing this summer at the end of their contracts.

Now, Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to bring in four new defenders during the summer transfer window but Arsenal and Leicester's interest in Colwill proves that they have a ready-made replacement ready to fight for his place.

Much like Trevoh Chalobah last season, Colwill should be given his chance to play in pre-season and impress the German, who could save money by promoting from within the loan system.

With 13 clean sheets in 29 matches for the Terriers, Colwill thrived on the left side of a back three, the position where Chelsea are searching for a Rudiger replacement.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel sent a message to Chelsea's potential new owners about the importance of the academy and incorporating their young stars into the first team, as he said: "I hope for them, the academy is as important as it is for us and the supporters.

"It’s what makes any team special if you have the mix between players from abroad and players from the academy.

"I can force nobody to do what from my point is necessary. Chelsea academy is a big part of this club and is a huge investment by Roman Abramovich, and the women are as well."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuchel must follow his own advice and hand an opportunity to the 19-year-old upon his return, as well as refuse to let him leave by showing a clear pathway to game time next season.

With Rudiger and Christensen set for departures, there is no excuse to not hand Colwill an opportunity in pre-season.

The fact that both Arsenal and Leicester wish to sign the defender on a permanent shows that Chelsea have a future star on their hands and it's time to give him the game time rather than allow him to follow in the path of Guehi and Tomori, leaving the Blues with future regrets.

