Comment: Assessing Romelu Lukaku's Start to Life at Chelsea After Club-Record Return

Chelsea finally got their striker back in August when they completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million fee.

The Belgian set the league on fire on his debut against Arsenal, scoring just 15 minutes into his return and added to this with a brace against Aston Villa on his Stamford Bridge return.

However, since then the goals have dried up and the 28-year-old has looked a frustrated figure in Chelsea's frontline.

The forward bagged 30 goals in 44 appearances last season and was identified as the solution to Chelsea's goalscoring problems and it appears to be working as the Blues sit top of the league, with Lukaku going into the international break as the club's top scorer.

The Belgian is already only three goals behind Chelsea's top goalscorer from last season in the Premier League. Jorginho scored seven goals, all from the penalty spot, leading the club to sign Lukaku.

Here's a more detailed look into his start to life at the club.

Debut against Arsenal

Lukaku's debut against Arsenal was probably his most impressive performance since returning to the club as he bullied Pablo Mari before scoring his first goal upon his return.

Chelsea were playing into his feet, allowing the striker to control every attack and pick passes to Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who weer playing off him.

The 28-year-old was unlucky not to bag a second, connecting well with a cross to force Bernd Leno into a magnificent save.

Chelsea fans were watering at the mouth as their new striker looked destined to be a success, but chances have not come as frequently in recent times.

No service

The start of Lukaku being used as a 'target man' came as the Blues were reduced to ten men against Liverpool.

The forward did well to hold the ball up and was the focal point as Chelsea held on to draw 1-1, but since then Lukaku has been used as more of a target man than the complete forward that he is.

Speaking to UEFA recently, Lukaku sent Tuchel a message about the way he is being used up front.

He said: "The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices."

Chelsea registered just one shot on target, from Lukaku, as they fell to consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Juventus recently.

Tuchel's side struggled in possession against the Citizen's, unable to get out of their own half and when able to find Lukaku, he was surrounded.

This freed up space for Timo Werner, but the striker had no options without a third attacker as Chelsea lined up in a 3-5-2 system.

This led to a frustrating evening for Lukaku, Werner and Chelsea as they fell to a 1-0 home loss.

Next up was Juventus, a team that Lukaku does not have a good record against and he fired a blank once again.

This time, his Blues side dominated the possession but still failed to create chances for the forward, leading Antonio Conte to discuss the Blues' inability to play to Lukaku's strengths.

Conte's comments

Former Chelsea boss Conte has not been impressed from what he has seen so far, explaining that the Blues do not know how to play with Lukaku yet.

"Getting Lukaku into the box is a danger," said Conte.

"It is good to keep him away. It is difficult to find a player who acts as a point of reference and who gets forward with pace from midfield.

"He is impressive, he is one of the most difficult forwards to face – he must always play, but Chelsea have not quite understood how to use him."

The Italian is right, as was seen most recently as Chelsea faced Southampton.

On countless occasions the Blues moved the ball out wide rather than into the feet of their number nine, who looked a frustrated figure. Chances dried up in the game before the Saints were reduced to ten men.

A particular move that showcased Lukaku's skill came after the introduction of Mount and Ross Barkley. The ball was moved quickly to Lukaku, who pulled off a fantastic improvised back-heel into the path of Timo Werner. The German's shot was denied but it showed what the Blues must do, play around Lukaku.

Lukaku's former manager believes that once the Blues learn to do this, they will be 'the team to beat'.

"If they understand, Chelsea will become the team to beat," Conte concluded.

The decline in teammate's form

Havertz was the talk of Chelsea fans all summer long, after netting a Champions League final winner but has started this season slow.

Despite his goal at Liverpool, Havertz's confidence has disappeared and even Tuchel admitted that he is playing without freedom at the moment.

Hakim Ziyech was impressive in pre-season and has formed a bond with Lukaku off the pitch but this has not translated onto the pitch and Chelsea boss Tuchel has admitted that the pair are not playing well.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form," said Tuchel



This is not ideal as Lukaku looks for service from his fellow forwards.

Connections already made

However, there are two players that Tuchel has identified as having already formed a connection with the Belgian.

"Football right now is about connections, Romelu has a strong connection with Mount and Mateo Kovacic. They look for each other and have a good understanding," said Tuchel.

Mateo Kovacic has been in fine form this season, and Lukaku has looked much better when playing with Mount, who has been out of the side with injury.

Mount's return against Southampton saw the midfielder add energy to the game from the bench, and play through Lukaku as he set the forward up for a chance, which hit the post.

There is another player who looks to have formed a great connection with Lukaku and that is Germany's Werner.

Both strikers are used to playing in a front two during spells in Italy and Germany and the pair can help to bring the best out of each other, as was seen against Southampton with Lukaku setting Werner up on several occasions.

Chelsea fans should not worry about Lukaku's recent dry spell as the forward adjusts to life back at the club.

With the Blues sitting top of the league it is clear to see that the forward has already made an impact and will only get better with time as he forms connections with his teammates in Blue.

