Comment: Assessment of Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz

At 21-years-old Kai Havertz last season was touted as one of Europe’s greatest prospects after successive top class seasons for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Since his £71 million transfer in September, the German has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and patience of Chelsea fans has seem to be running thin after particularly poor performances in defeats to Everton and Wolves which has seem to of derailed any chances of Frank Lampard’s men challenging for the League title.

Frank Lampard suggested at the start of the season that his new German prodigy could play in a variety of positions at the top level.

“Kai, with his qualities, is flexible to play in different positions; I haven’t changed my view in a few days of seeing him so I think we can use his versatility.”

Now being in December this idea of versatility is becoming increasingly difficult to see with his performances as a right winger being particularly poor. Against Everton, Havertz started off the right as a result of the absences to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to injury. Havertz lost possession 10 times in the 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s men and managed to create a underwhelming one chance in a game which was crying out for attacking creativity from Frank Lampard’s men.

During the game, nothing was going well for Chelsea’s summer signings overall. Havertz in particular never looked like he’d got started with simple passes to Reece James being intercepted and also being caught in possession of the ball multiple times. This will be frustrating to Frank Lampard who may need to make a decision in the next few weeks as to whether such performances can warrant a place in his starting eleven.

One interpretation of Havertz’ struggle in England is transferring from a team which revolved around him to being part of a system where other players have equal responsibility in the team.

Lampard’s fast transitioning 4-3-3 requires quality midfielders who can create chances as well as being able to benefit the team defensively with pressing and helping the full back. It is clear Havertz isn’t use to this demand. The German was dribbled past four times at Molineux as a right-sided centre midfielder mainly due to his defensive inexperience and not pressing efficiently.

Chelsea supporters will still be waiting for the German to show his individual flair which was showcased last season. It is becoming increasingly concerning however that the recent run of poor performances has stunted the 21-year-old's confidence which will need to be addressed if Chelsea are to get a win on Saturday in a London derby versus West Ham.

At such a young age however there is still time for Havertz to change it around in West London and working under Frank Lampard will only give him invaluable exposure and knowledge to play at the top level for Chelsea. But as pressure mounts on the Blues to perform at the level expected after the summer window, questions will be asked as to whether Havertz’ place in the starting eleven is at risk with Mateo Kovacic playing extremely well when given his chance.

Chelsea resume their campaign this weekend versus West Ham who have proved to be a difficult team to play this season with David Moyes’ team currently sitting in eighth.

Is this the game where Havertz stamps his mark on the Premier League or will we see the same player who looks a shade of his former self at Bayer Leverkusen?

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube