Comment: Atletico Madrid favourites against Chelsea, but don’t write off Thomas Tuchel's side

Comment: Atletico Madrid may be the favourites against Chelsea, but don’t write off Thomas Tuchel's side

Chelsea face an uphill task of upsetting Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on February 23 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania.

Sitting pretty at the top of the La Liga standings, it's no surprise that Diego Simeone's men are favourites to advance into the quarter-finals – they knocked out Liverpool at this stage last season.

Chelsea haven’t made it past the round of 16 since 2013/14 – they were eventually knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. So the task facing Thomas Tuchel is no easy one.

The Premier League side will be looking to banish their round of 16 hoodoo and go deeper in Europe’s ultimate competition, but they’ll have to be at their very best to get past this incredibly tough Atletico Madrid side.

One thing's for sure, you can never write off the talent in this Chelsea team.

The west London club have a squad stacked with quality and are unbeaten under the watch of Tuchel with five wins and two draws in all competitions, registering five clean sheets.

They are also one of four teams who got through the group stage unbeaten, along with Bayern Munich, Lazio and Manchester City.

While the Blues breezed into the last 16, Atletico Madrid only picked up two wins in the group stage, they failed to beat Lokomotiv Moscow home or away and had a negative goal difference over their six matches.

As much as it’s going to be difficult against Simeone's side, Chelsea will approach this game in confident mood after seeing their La Liga opponents lose 2-0 at home to Levante this past weekend.

There’s been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez who has been banging in goals for fun, but Thiago Silva has been superb and is certainly one of Chelsea's stand-out performers this season. The Brazilian defender went toe to toe with Robert Lewandowski in the recent Champions League final.

The clash in Romania will be Tuchel's first experience of Champions League football with his new club and Blues supporters will be excited about that prospect after he guided Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

