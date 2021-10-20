Comment: Ben Chilwell's Resurgence Has Helped Propel Chelsea in October

Ben Chilwell's return to form has been a welcome addition to Chelsea who continue to hunt for domestic and European success.

It's been a long road for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell this season and his fight for minutes under manager Thomas Tuchel. Following the 2020/21 season in which Chelsea won the Champions League, Chilwell was selected to the England squad for Euros 2020.

He never featured for his country during the Euros and when he returned to Chelsea to start the 2021/22 season, it took him until October to get a league start.

Tuchel was quoted after the Brentford match saying Chilwell was dealing with some fatigue.

"We need everybody and a player like him in top shape but you can't force things. I was honest with you guys, I felt he was tired and a bit mentally drained so it took time."

But now, it looks as if Chilwell has made productive use of his mental break. Since the start of the season Tuchel has been calling on Marcos Alonso to take the bulk of the minutes at the left wing-back position. For some it was head-scratching as Chilwell's form at the end of last season played a large part in getting the team to the Champions League final and finishing strong.

Finally, on October 2, Chilwell got his first start of the season in league play against Southampton. Despite needing to knock some rust off, the 24 year-old scored a goal, and the entire squad came to embrace him. They knew what it meant, the start of something special. A resurgence.

His performance against Southampton proved to not be a fluke. He returned to international duty over the recent break and scored a goal for England against Andorra during a start. Chilwell was now rounding into form.

Fast-forward to this past Saturday when the Blues took on Brentford and Chilwell was the star of the show. Just as halftime was approaching, Chilwell scored what would be the match-winning goal. It would be the only goal in a 1-0 affair that helped keep Chelsea atop the Premier League.

Tuchel and company are more than pleased to see the return to form for Chilwell. With Romelu Lukaku experiencing a bit of a down turn the last two matches, they needed someone to step up. The impressive thing about this entire scenario is that Chelsea has yet to see all of its star players produce at once. And the club still sits at the top of the table.

While there is no cause for concern with the Belgian striker, no one will complain with Chilwell's three goals in as many matches. It's a long season and the pace is about to increase. Having the entire squad firing on all cylinders will help to ensure continued success in the league and in Europe.

This experience was nothing new for Chilwell as he had to earn his place last January after manager Frank Lampard parted ways with the club. Tuchel preferred the experienced Alonso over Chilwell, but always knew he would receive his chance. Once he did, he played an integral part in the club's success.

Perhaps last January was a learning moment for him and was able to remain confident he would get his shot this season. He did and he has made the most of it.

Chilwell's resurgence and return to form only help with achieving the goal of once again being crowned champions of Europe and the Premier League.

