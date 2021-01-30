Comment: Billy Gilmour could thrive under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, if he chooses to keep him

In a Chelsea squad studded with young talent, either from the academy or as a new signing, Billy Gilmour has consistently stood out.

Recently outgoing manager Frank Lampard praised the 19-year-old as "outstanding" on a number of occasions, and predicted he will be a "huge player for this club".

Roy Keane, another particularly tenacious midfielder, loved what he saw from Gilmour in March last year: "He was fantastic… He had everything. It was one of the best performances I have seen in a long, long time."

The arrival of new manager Thomas Tuchel has triggered strong rumours of a loan move away, although this proposition was very much alive under Lampard too. As per The Telegraph, Gilmour is expected to depart on loan until the end of the season, with West Ham, and Bundesliga and Eredivisie clubs interested.

Tuchel himself appears open and receptive to Gilmour within the squad.

"For Billy, I have a good impression. He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding… clever positioning. We will see if he has the physical level. But he is super quick with his feet."

It is wholly understandable that Gilmour has sought a loan move. He has only played 34 minutes in the Premier League, and has only made three starts in all competitions, after overcoming a knee operation. Gilmour has his eye on inclusion in the Scotland Euro 2020 squad, their first international tournament since 1998, and is keen for regular first-team minutes.

However, Gilmour oozes obvious quality and could become an integral squad member as the Blues compete in three remaining competitions, if he does not secure a loan move, or Tuchel chooses to keep him.

Two specific performances highlighted this. In March 2019, he played the full 90 in the 2-0 home win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. Gilmour made 37 passes, including one key pass, and showed flair and charisma in midfield, often out-manoeuvring Fabinho and Curtis Jones. He was named BBCSport’s Man of the Match.

Lampard claimed Gilmour is a "throwback of a midfielder" after the Liverpool win.

Five days later, Gilmour played the full 90 in the last game before the national lockdown, a 4-0 home win over Everton. Again, Gilmour impressed, completing 91% of his passes, including one key pass, and covered 12.62km - 1.09km more than any teammate. He was awarded Man of the Match again. It appeared Gilmour was able to combine N’Golo Kante’s energy and legs with Jorginho’s passing and vision.

A lack of minutes since, after appearing in six league games in Project Restart, are down to two reasons. Firstly, he missed 124 days, or 20 games, with a knee injury sustained versus Crystal Palace in July that required surgery, and only returned to first-team action in December.

Secondly, he is competing for a place in the side that is congested right now - with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all competing for a similar position.

In terms of comparisons within the squad, it is best to compare Gilmour to Jorginho. Both players occupy a similar position, and base their games on their passing range, ball progression, defensive contribution and pass recycling.

However, Gilmour offers a different dynamism between the lines in midfield, evident in his showings last season, and 7.4 and 7.0 SofaScore ratings versus Krasnodar and Everton this season.

With N’golo Kante struggling with recurring injuries, missing the last two league and FA Cup games with a hamstring injury, Gilmour could become a valuable option in that position.

Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount started in midfield versus Everton, with Reece James, Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja coming off the bench.

Last season, Gilmour averaged a higher pass accuracy than Jorginho in the league [90% versus 88%], including a higher percentage in his own half [97% versus 94%], and a higher long ball completion rate [82% versus 68%]. Whilst these differences may be marginal, they could prove crucial in Tuchel’s style of fluid and expansive football.

Gilmour also lost possession less frequently [4.5 times per game versus 10.5 times per game], although he had broadly inferior defensive statistics in terms of interceptions and tackles- Gilmour is still a raw talent finding his feet.

Between 2018 and 2020, Tuchel utilised midfielder Marco Verratti as both a deep-lying and conventional midfielder, particularly alternating in the 2018/19 season, where he was named in Ligue 1 Team of the Season. Tuchel valued Verratti’s role in the team - he played 38 games in all competitions, later saying, “He finds solutions in closed situations, in very tight spaces. He is very confident and he works like crazy when we lose the ball.”

There are some comparisons between Gilmour and Verratti. Both are able to play in a deeper role, as well as more centrally, and both players stand at under 5"6. Whilst youth coaches at Rangers compared Gilmour to Ian Durrant, who mainly played in the 1990s, coaches at Chelsea likened Gilmour’s game to Verratti.

Tuchel and Verratti discussing tactics at home to Marseille in March 2019

Furthermore, Tuchel rated Julian Weigl at Dortmund - whilst Weigl is taller at 6"1, he was deployed very deep to dictate play, allowing a positional role for either Gilmour or Jorginho.

Effectively, Gilmour could play in a “pivot” with either N’golo Kante or Matteo Kovacic, with a more attack-minded midfielder roaming ahead. At the same time, the Scot’s versatility means he could play as a lone “anchor” deeper in midfield, with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz deployed more offensively.

However, both of these scenarios do not feature Jorginho. The 29-year-old is reportedly set to sign a new two-year deal with the club until 2025, and is an influential and integral member of the dressing room. Jorginho will look to pick up more minutes under Tuchel - who wanted to sign him at PSG.

With this in mind, the best realistic outcome may be to send Gilmour on loan - an arrangement that benefits all parties. Chelsea can keep tabs on Gilmour as he hopefully improves and develops, and the player gets a consistent run of minutes before Euro 2020.

