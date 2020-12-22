Billy Gilmour: Owning The Game

"I was looking at him as the game started - I literally got out of my seat, which I very rarely do.

"There's certain traits you want from a midfielder - quality on the ball, football intelligence, composure - he had everything; it was one of the best performances I've seen in a long, long time.

"A world-class player. That's what he looked like. I thought it was one of their experienced lads.

It was a career-turning showing from young Billy Gilmour against mighty Liverpool in the FA Cup last season.

"I just kept a close eye on him throughout the game, and everything he'd done had quality written all over it."

That's what Roy Keane said on Billy Gilmour's Man of the Match display against Liverpool in the 2019/20 campaign.



You seldom hear Roy Keane extol the virtues of a player, especially a young, exciting talent who's just burst onto the scene.

But such is the talent of the precocious teenager, the last thing Chelsea fans need is an unnecessary hype-up, but make no mistake, Gilmour is here, and he's here to stay.

Having arrived in west London from Rangers at the age of 15, Gilmour has been a focal part of the Cobham set-up in recent years.

He's had to play the waiting game, grinding out substitute minutes and bagging valuable experience whenever he can - until he finally sealed a berth in the senior squad and despite picking up a few injuries on the way since that performance in the FA Cup against Liverpool,

Gilmour can seal a place at the heart of this Chelsea squad in the years to come.

What makes Gilmour so special is his understanding and reading of the game. He can sense danger, he can pick a pass, he can skip past challenges and he has an eye for goal.

It's as if he has a map of the pitch in his head and he has the ability to locate each player at a given instance. He's as gifted as a midfielder comes, and his low center of gravity helps him.

That's pretty much all you require if you're designing the ultimate midfielder.

Training alongside the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho on a regular basis, the young Scotsman, who's already drawn comparisons to the great Graeme Souness, has a path to the very top laid out in front of him.

While he possesses all the elements, with Chelsea having gone all guns blazing in the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen if Gilmour can get minutes on a consistent basis to take his game to the next level.

After injuring his meniscus back in July, Gilmour faced a four-month layout on the sidelines and has been eased back to action following his return in November.

Gilmour got his fitness levels up by appearing for the Chelsea U-21's a few times in November.

Lampard has sought to revolutionise this Chelsea team this term after a fairly satisfying showing last season, wherein he led his troops to Champions League qualification.

He's done his fair share of chopping and changing formations in an attempt to find a system that plays to his side's strengths.

Gilmour has shown that he can operate as a false number eight in the past, and for a player as technically gifted as him, it won't come as a massive surprise should that turn out to be his position, long-term.

Regardless of whether Chelsea play with a double pivot in midfield or go with a less pragmatic 4-3-3 with Kanté in the middle of the park, it doesn't seem as if Gilmour will be the Lampard's mind as Chelsea look to build on their fast start to the season with a title bid.

It can be argued that in a season like none other, where fine margins will can make or break a campaign, slotting Gilmour in would be unfair to the kid and just a risk that is probably not even worth taking

Or maybe that's just more of a reason why Chelsea must keep hold of him, because the margins are so tight, and maybe Gilmour could make the difference at some stage during the packed season.

With squad players such as Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu all out on loan to strive for regular game time, maybe Gilmour could follow suit and with the transfer window looming, it's safe to say a decision on Gilmour's future will be made soon.

A move to another Premier League or even the Championship would help Gilmour toughen up and hone his talent further, and who knows, with speculation about N'Golo Kanté's future floating about, Lampard could very well turn to Gilmour as his number six from the onset of next season. And deservedly so, for the lad.

