Comment: Callum Hudson-Odoi can level up under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s first 24 hours as Chelsea manager was turbulent, described as "surreal” by the German.

As ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen rang out at Stamford Bridge, the 14th manager of the Abramovich era took to the dugout for the first time, having had just one training session to familiarise himself with the squad.

Chelsea were keen to turn around a dire spell of seven points collected from a possible 24 points since December, which included a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the Molineux, as the Blues languished in 9th, having sat temporarily top of the league in early December.

Tuchel warned pundits and fans alike not to draw many conclusions from his first starting XI, an older side which included Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Giroud and Rudiger.

"It was a totally unfair lineup … We started from zero. I made the choices for a little more experience … There are not any trust issues."

Perhaps a surprise inclusion was Callum Hudson-Odoi, only his fourth league start of the season, having appeared as a substitute in seven others. Hudson-Odoi particularly shone in recent games versus Man City, Morecambe and Luton Town, picking up SofaScore ratings of higher than 7.6 in all three, scoring twice and assisting twice.

It transpired Tuchel had opted for a back three of Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Azpilicueta, with Hudson-Odoi effectively utilised as a right wing-back, with Ben Chilwell on the left, supporting Havertz, Zieych and Giroud in attack.

Comparisons were made to Victor Moses in this role, who played 34 games as right wing-back in the 2016/17 title winning campaign. This can be seen in Hudson-Odoi's Wolves heat map - playing very close to touchline to provide width, pace and mobility in the opposition's half:

Hudson Odoi was sharp and inventive versus Wolves, registering a 7.2 rating. He completed 84% of his attempted passes, including two key passes, as well as 5/9 attempted ground duels, and an impressive last-man tackle on Leander Dendocker, showing his willingness to contribute defensively in his new role. BBCSport rated Hudson-Odoi the second best Chelsea player after Mason Mount, who featured for 10 minutes.

Tuchel liked what he saw: "Dribbling, runs, one on ones, intensity, defensively he had to help in a back five, we didn’t want to suffer too much when they had possession. Callum was the key on the side with his speed and confidence.”

Chelsea are currently five points off 4th placed West Ham, with 30 points after 20 games



Hudson-Odoi later claimed: "He [Tuchel] wants me to be as direct and to keep getting at full-backs and defenders as much as possible. He wants us to be direct and keep pushing and try and get goals and assists.”

This endorsement of trust and confidence in Hudson-Odoi by the new manager can only be good news for Hudson-Odoi and his talent and potential input in a Chelsea side. Last season, Hudson-Odoi started seven out of 38 league games, partially due to a long-term achilles injury and later hamstring injury, with Lampard often preferring either senior wingers Willian or Pedro, or new signing Christian Pulisic.

This season, Lampard faced criticism from fans for Hudson-Odoi's lack of first-team minutes, with Timo Werner, and occasionally Mason Mount, deputised on the left at times. This frustration was not unique to Lampard’s managerial stint. His predecessor Maurizio Sarri also faced scathing questions after the youngster's minutes were limited to the Europa League, before he was given a run of games between March and April 2019.

After penning a new five-year deal with Chelsea in September 2019, two months after Lampard’s appointment, the club deem Hudson-Odoi to be a valuable long-term asset, repeatedly warding off interest from Bayern Munich for both a permanent and loan move.

Tuchel will hope to get Hudson-Odoi on board early, as well as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, who appeared as second-half substitutes, and Reece James, an unused sub, and continue the positive momentum of youth involvement at Stamford Bridge that Lampard created.

In May 2016, Tuchel brought 19-year-old Ousmane Dembele to Dortmund from Ligue 1 side Rennes as a replacement for Man Utd bound Henrikh Mkhitaryan. There are many comparisons between Hudson-Odoi and Dembele’s game - the immense pace enabling the players to beat a defender with ease, the ability to use both feet, the attacking positioning and awareness, clinical finishing, and link-up play with other attackers. Dembele at the time was a fairly raw and unproven talent, having only had one full senior season with Rennes.

Dembele and Tuchel struck up a good relationship - with the German saying: "He can do anything. He can pass and set-up one of his team-mates, but he can also take on his direct opponent with one of his dribbles. Plus he can play a number of positions."

Sound familiar?

‘Dembouz’ blossomed under Tuchel, scoring 10 and assisting 21 in 49 games in all competitions, a goal contribution every 1.6 games, whilst averaging a league rating of 7.34. This included six assists in 10 Champions League games as Borussia Dortmund reached the quarter-finals, and remains his most productive season, after joining Barcelona the following summer for an initial €105 million.

When Tuchel left Dortmund in May 2017, Dembele said: "I’m disappointed because he is a coach who trusted me a lot. He is a very good coach with whom I had a great time."

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel will hope to recreate this relationship, and hopefully the on-pitch end product, with Hudson-Odoi, as well as Christian Pulisic, who he gave his Dortmund debut to, and other youngsters such as Mount and James.

The new coach and fans alike will hope Hudson-Odoi can have a positive second half of the season and continue his upwards trajectory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube