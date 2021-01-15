Comment: Callum Hudson-Odoi's coming of age at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi is undoubtedly a player of supreme talent and technique. But at just 20-years-old he has endured some of the most testing times of his career.

Interest from European champions Bayern Munich, a year-long injury lay-off and fleeting opportunities to impress. A strong mentality in professional sport is often understated, and the progression from the academy to first-team football is the most volatile period of any player's career. Hudson-Odoi though, far from wilting under the pressure of expectation, has refined his game. And alas the youngster is finally beginning to reap the rewards of his patience.

Like the heavy-handed protagonist of a Guy Ritchie film Hudson-Odoi "exploded on the scene like a millennial f***ing firecracker" back in 2018. His aggressive running and instinctive decision making propelling Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea outfit into a Europa League final. Eden Hazard may have led from the front that season, but where the Belgian dazzled domestically Hudson-Odoi impressed in equal measure each and every Thursday night.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Last season's youthful regeneration project should have signalled Hudson-Odoi's coming of age. A year when he consolidated his position as a mainstay in Chelsea's team for the next decade. Instead, he found himself impeded by setbacks following his return from injury. There were glimpses of the bold and daring winger who'd caught the attention of Europe's elite, but it was ultimately overshadowed by caution and misfortune.

The aggression and assuredness the youngster had displayed in the final third was replaced by the afterthought of rupturing his Achilles again. The safety lock was well and truly on, and every 50/50 or one vs one turned into a battle of mind over matter. Hudson-Odoi's unpredictability had waned just as his injuries became more recurrent.

With the then 19-year-old struggling for game time and consistency, it seemed Hudson-Odoi's time at Stamford Bridge was at a crossroads. Interest from Bayern Munich still remained, but Frank Lampard was insistent that he still had a lot to offer. Insanity though is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Something about Hudson-Odoi's game had to change, he had to remodel himself. And from the brash eccentricity of his teenage years spawned a player who prided efficiency and technical proficiency over unpredictability.

It was then a year later, in the midst of a poor run of form and an injury crisis on the flanks, Hudson-Odoi grasped his opportunity to shine. Despite more limited minutes this season, he has provided late goal involvements against West Brom, Arsenal and Manchester City. Whilst his performances in a Champions League group that Chelsea dominated have shown the winger's ability to pull together moments of magic over the course of a whole game.

Hudson-Odoi has come off the bench to make goalscoring contributions against West Brom, Arsenal and Manchester City this season.

In possession, he is attempting fewer dribbles and is instead looking to be more progressive in his passing. He looked to consistently switch play and dictate the tempo from deep against Aston Villa. Whilst cameos against Arsenal and Manchester City saw him pick up more positions in and around the penalty area in order to thread key passes and produce shots on goal. There is a control to his game that allows him to alter his approach dependant on the situation. An example of his growing maturity.

Hudson-Odoi is currently averaging the most shot-creating actions per 90 of his career (5.68). Whilst Remarkably his four goal-creating actions means he is currently producing over a goal involvement per 90. This is another career-high for the youngster and means he is just two goal-creating actions away from matching his tally from last season.

Hudson-Odoi was a dominant force in Chelsea's draw with Aston Villa in December. (Photo by John Walton)

He ranks both seventh and fifth in the Premier League for goals/shots and goals/shot on target respectively. Displaying how much more prolific he has become in front of goal. It's, therefore, no surprise that he has already bested his goal return from last season. The placement of his shots, whilst hitting the target, have been helped by goalkeeping inadequacies and whilst he's showing signs of improvement there's still work to be done.

Chelsea as a side are still markedly ill-disciplined in the press and Hudson-Odoi like the rest of his teammates have plenty of work to do in refining their pressing triggers. The upturn in his defensive actions does, however, suggest a willingness to adapt - he is averaging more tackles and interceptions per 90 than last season. And whilst he is averaging fewer pressures per 90 (8.37) his success rate has increased from 24% to 32%. Showing that he's displaying more intelligence and discipline when pressing.

Hudson-Odoi scored in the Third Round of the FA Cup for the second successive year last weekend.

The realisation that the individual is not greater than the sum of its parts has enabled Hudson-Odoi to blossom. He is no longer a luxury player whose infrequent game-changing moments are only inclined to the most risk-averse in-game scenarios. He has the capabilities to dominate in and out of possession irrespective of how much time he has on the pitch. Gone is the wildcard unpredictability of his youth, instead replaced by the aura of someone who can consistently deliver and adapt.

Aside from the absence of the suspended N'Golo Kante, Frank Lampard has a fully fit front line to pick from ahead of Saturday's game against Fulham. Whether Lampard picks his side on form or reputation only he will know. But after recent weeks many fans will now be clamouring for Hudson-Odoi's inclusion from the start.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube