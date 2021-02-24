Comment: Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Atletico Madrid proved that lazy punditry will always be found wanting in the end

"This is absolutely not a big thing and only becomes one if people want to talk about it."

The conversation around Callum Hudson-Odoi has been vacuous and draining. Subbed off against Southampton, despite only coming on at half-time, there seems to be a narrative building that managers, far from being experts in their field, have only to revert to such measures in times of great hardship. Wrong. Managers have every right to enact such decisions, irrespective of context.

Now, Jamie Carragher rightly pointed out on Monday Night Football that, to the naked eye, there seemed little wrong with Hudson-Odoi's cameo. He was proactive in closing down the ball and appeared to offer a threat going forward.

Thomas Tuchel came in for criticism after taking off substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi against Southampton. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

And the fact is Tuchel probably agrees with these remarks because the point he is making is beyond the surface level analysis we can draw from watching the game on TV. Ultimately the micromanagement involved in helping a player understand their role is why the German is a Champions League finalist. Whilst the rest of us are restricted to 280 characters to outline our footballing philosophy.

It was a testament to this lack of distinction that much of the pre-game coverage against Atletico Madrid revolved around Hudson-Odoi's apparent road to redemption. Menial and baseless claims of an improvement in training got thrust about with confidence. As if the youngsters return to the first-team was not a matter of nuance but something more ominous. His performance, undeterred by this media frenzy, was pleasing but by no means unexpected. An argument concocted in the television studios got laid to rest in Romania tonight.

Tuchel has maintained there is no issue between him and Hudson-Odoi.

Back in a more familiar wing-back role, Hudson-Odoi thrived both in and out of possession. Victory for Chelsea was ultimately optimised not by individuals but by the collective. And in playing to the strengths of his position, not his personality. Hudson-Odoi highlighted the tactical discipline he has come to learn under Tuchel.

The role of a wing-back is a tireless one. It requires concentration, energy and a desire to get through a lot of thankless running. Hudson-Odoi, despite unsubstantiated accusations regarding his attitude, appeared to have no complaints. And this was supported by a significant phase of play in the 13th minute of the game.

Hudson-Odoi produced a tireless display against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Giroud had received the ball around the halfway line, turned and looked to pick out a runner in behind. With the game stretched, Hudson-Odoi made a lung-busting 50-yard run to get up in support of his teammate. With Atletico in transition and their defensive line struggling to prioritise between the man and the ball, Hudson-Odoi had surged into acres of space. A glance up from Giroud and he would have been virtually clean through on goal; as it transpired, though, Giroud failed to spot the 20-year-old's run, and the move broke down.

Just moments later, though, Atletico won a deep free-kick and set about playing the ball into the channel for Luis Suarez to chase. Hudson-Odoi, still recovering from his earlier run, now had to follow his marker back into the penalty area. But after a mix up between Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger saw Suarez play the ball across the six-yard line, Hudson-Odoi was there to shield Thomas Lemar out of play as he looked to connect with the ball at the back post. A potentially critical moment in the tie ushered into insignificance by Hudson-Odoi's anticipation and application.

Hudson-Odoi shone in a more familiar wing-back role. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

As was to be expected, Chelsea saw plenty of the ball, and Hudson-Odoi was pivotal in opening up space against Atletico's low block. With Lemar in unfamiliar territory, trying to stay compact within Diego Simeone's backline, Hudson-Odoi found great success in drawing on the Frenchman's inexperience. He held the width and looked to draw Lemar in with quick interchanges.

Now Chelsea's attacking play, for the most part, was unstructured and frustrating. But where Hudson-Odoi lacked support in his combination play, he still managed to carve out chances. His ability to show the defender inside and out made him an unpredictable presence amidst Chelsea's otherwise static attacking options.

Replaced after 79 minutes, and with his side having taken the lead, Hudson-Odoi left the pitch having proven what many already knew about him. That he doesn't need to prove himself to anyone.

