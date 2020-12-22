Comment: Can Chelsea continue to perform without their two best full-backs?

Chelsea returning to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over West Ham was a relief for fans and Frank Lampard alike.

Whilst the score line flattered the Blues, with Tammy Abraham scoring twice in the last 12 minutes, the three points were imperative after back-to-back league defeats in December.

"We'd dropped off slightly and it was important in this game we came back," Lampard said. "There were loads of things for the team to show their character - we want more."

Whilst there were many positives to take from the game - another clean sheet for Edouard Mendy, Abraham’s becoming the youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea after Eden Hazard, and Thiago Silva proving class is permanent, the injury to Ben Chilwell in the ninth minute is a cause for concern.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard confirmed Chilwell will have a scan on his ankle, and hopes he is available for the 'Christmas fixtures', with a focus on the Boxing Day clash versus Arsenal, although this game may come too soon for a starting role.

Chilwell has been one of Chelsea’s most impressive performers this season, slotting into his new side with ease - contributing two goals and four assists in 17 games so far.

Compounded to this issue is Reece James’s injury, which has come at an unfortunate time - with both starting full-backs now injured in a period of heavy fixture congestion. James wasn’t in the matchday squad for the West Ham game, and The Athletic reports surgery may be required as a 'last resort' for a knee problem.

Chelsea will hope James won’t require this operation, and if it is a necessity, it can be delayed until the summer. However, this will mean James will miss out on England's Euros campaign. Lampard also cited the Arsenal game as a hopeful return game for James at right-back.

This begs the question - can Chelsea continue this season’s generally positive form without two key defensive players? And what options do the club have in the short-term to remedy this?

Emerson Palmieri

With nine substitutes now allowed in the Premier League, Brazilian-born Italian international Emerson appears to be the deputy left-back to Chilwell. Marcos Alonso has paid the ultimate price for his error versus West Brom in the 3-3 draw, where he returned to the team bus for the second half after being substituted, to the fury of Lampard. Alonso has not been in a Premier League matchday squad since, and has in fact not played any competitive minutes, only making the bench for the last four Champions League games.

According to Angelo Mangiante, Chelsea will listen to bids for Alonso in the January transfer window.

In 80 minutes versus West Ham, Emerson put in a decent but mundane performance, recording a rating of 6.4 according to SofaScore. He won all three of his aerial duels, although lost possession 20 times, and only completed 69% of his passes - 33 out of 48.

Perhaps more worrying is Emerson only completed one cross, and only three “long balls” out of an attempted 10. For comparison, Chilwell has averaged 5.3 cross per game this season, and 62 passes per game, showing a greater presence and influence in progressing play down the left channel, and linking up defence and attack.

This is most visible in Emerson’s heat map. He spent a lot of the 80 minutes within Chelsea’s half, unable to break the lines and provide opportunities for attackers:

Credit: SofaScore

This is Chilwell’s heat map for the season so far:

Credit: SofaScore

As you can see, Chilwell has been far more expressive in attacking areas. This is important to the style of football Lampard hopes to implement; fast-flowing and proactive, with the full-backs as consistent attacking outlets. The role of full-backs in the modern Premier League has altered and evolved; you only need to look at the assists Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been providing in the last two seasons - 23 and 25 respectively, crucial to Liverpool's domestic and European success.

As such, Emerson is a competent back-up for Chilwell, and will be preferred to Alonso until Chilly reaches match-fitness again. However, there are big differences in the two player’s games and what they can contribute, and because of this, Lampard will hope Chilwell is able to make a speedy return to the starting XI.

Cesar Azpilicueta

He is now entering his ninth season with Chelsea, and is club captain after Gary Cahill left last season. Due to Reece James’s quick rise to the first team, Azpi has taken on a rotation role so far this season - only starting three league games, instead picking up minutes in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

'Mr Consistent' has lived up to his name again this season - for example in the Champions League picking up ratings of 7.2, 7.2, 7.3, and 7.2 according to SofaScore in games versus Krasnodar, Rennes and Sevilla.

The West Ham game was no different - registering a rating of 7.4. Azpi recorded three clearances, one block, two interceptions, and five tackles, and was only dribbled past once. This is proof of Azpi’s defensive resilience; he played every minute of the 2016/17 title winning campaign, excelling at centre-back in a back three.

Azpi also completed an impressive 84% of his passes - 43 out of 51.

Azpi’s constant availability, defensive strengths and leadership makes him the perfect tutor for young Reece James, who only recently turned 21.

Azpi’s haul of trophies in West London so far includes two league titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup, and a League Cup. Azpi has been entrusted with the captain’s armband for a second season, and the club have offloaded Davide Zappacosta and Victor Moses, competing for a similar role.

While Azpi may not be able to provide the attacking sparkle and strength and pace Reece James can, Lampard can always rely on him to put in a spirited and consistent performance, which will be required until James can return to the side regularly.

Another option: Tino Livramento

Another option Lampard could consider for the right-back role, where James’s exact return is still uncertain whilst an operation remains on the table, is youngster Tino Livramento. Keen to avoid another Tariq Lamptey situation, the club will be keeping a close eye on how to best include Livramento in the long-term picture at Stamford Bridge.

Having only turned 18 last month, Livramento is a central figure in the Chelsea U23 squad who sit top of the Premier League 2 division, and recently thrashed their Man Utd counterparts 6-1.

Livramento has played in 14 games so far this season, scoring twice and providing eight assists. This included four assists in three games versus Leicester, Spurs and Man Utd, showing his attacking instincts by moving into a more advanced “wing-back” role. Livramento is also a regular for the England u19s.

Described by Chelsea as 'a defender who plays predominantly at right-back or right wing-back, from where he likes to get forward and attack', Livramento will look to seize the opportunity afforded by James’s absence.

Whilst the Boxing Day game versus Arsenal may come too soon for the youngster, Livramento could get his chance in the FA Cup tie versus Morecambe on 10th January. In a club culture where promotion of youth is encouraged under Frank Lampard, with nine academy graduates making their debuts so far, Livramento can really breathe down Azpi’s back for the role of Reece James back-up in the coming months.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube