Comment: Can Chelsea start to dream of Champions League success?

As Didier Drogba, hero in Munich in 2012, tweeted half an hour after the full time whistle had blown, “Slowly but surely”. It was an evening where Chelsea saw out the tie against FC Porto in Seville, conceding in stoppage time, but importantly progressing to their first Champions League semi-final since 2014.

In doing so, the West London club became the English side with the most semi-final appearances in the competition since it was created in 1992 - eight, with Man Utd and Liverpool on seven and five, respectively.

However, the seven years since Diego Simeone’s Atletico knocked out Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in April 2014 has felt like an eternity. For comparison, the club reached the semi-final, final, and then semis again consecutively between 2006-2009.

The game on Tuesday night will surely be described as scrappy, stop-and-start, and lacking any clear chances - there were only three shots on target all game, two coming in stoppage time. Porto’s shot was a spectacular bicycle kick by substitute Mehdi Taremi, although Chelsea saw the game out professionally, and never really looked like letting the 2-0 lead slip.

N’Golo Kante was named BBCSport Man of the Match after playing the full 90 in Mateo Kovacic’s absence, although Jorginho also had a fine game, making a real impact in midfield. His eight tackles is the highest made in a single Champions League game since Kante versus Barcelona in 2018, also playing 56 accurate passes - including five long balls.

Looking forward to a semi-final against Liverpool or Real Madrid, the latter more likely, Chelsea have many reasons for optimism in progressing and competing this year. In the 18 games Thomas Tuchel has managed, Chelsea have won 12 and lost just two - conceding nine, five of which came against West Brom.

There are also many strange coincidences with Chelsea’s run-in during the 2011/12 season, when the club won the final versus Bayern in the Allianz Arena. In 2012, Chelsea beat a Portuguese side in the quarters (Benfica), a Spanish side in the semis (Barcelona), and a German side in the final (Bayern).

This year the route could be the same for the club - with Real Madrid probably waiting at the semis, and Dortmund feasibly another finalist, after Bayern were knocked out by PSG.

Also, Tuchel became the second manager in Chelsea history to win his first three knockout games with the club - since Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

In the first leg against Porto, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell became the first two English players to score in the same Champions League game for Chelsea - since John Terry and Frank Lampard, also in 2012.

Strange coincidences aside, there are some real reasons for positivity in the Chelsea camp when talking about the Champions League right now.

Whilst Liverpool and Real Madrid are serious heavyweights and should not be underestimated, both clubs are arguably performing below their usual level this season. The Reds have lost nine league games so far, two more than Chelsea, and were outplayed at Anfield when the clubs met in early March.

This case might not be as strong for Real Madrid - who relatively eased to victory last week against Liverpool, and sit just one point behind Atletico in La Liga. However, the club have shown shakiness in Europe this season - losing at home and away to Shakhtar Donetsk, and have been plagued with injuries throughout the squad all season.

A Marca article published in February showed Real had the most individual injuries [41] and most players injured [20] in the league in 2020/21. By comparison, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla had 34 individual injuries combined. This sadly means an Eden Hazard reunion may be ruled out due to the Belgian’s recurring injury problems since joining Madrid in 2019.

Ahead of the Liverpool second-leg, the Spanish side are also missing Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Dani Carvajal.

Another cause for hope for the Blues has been the form of both Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz of late. Pulisic won 11 fouls against Porto, the most for a player recorded in a Champions League game since 2016. This work rate and drive has earned the trust of Thomas Tuchel - after an amazing display versus Palace on the weekend, scoring twice and playing four key passes.

As for Havertz, the German also shone versus Palace - scoring and assisting, and finding himself in positions to score goals constantly. Havertz naturally performs better in the second half of seasons, after taking a bit of time to get going.

Last season, he scored two and assisted one in the opening 17 Bundesliga games, a goal contribution every 5.6 games. However, in the last 17 games, this increased to 10 goals and five assists - a contribution every 1.1 games.

In this same period, Havertz’s WhoScored rating increased from 6.86 to 8.03. With seven league games, plus potentially an additional five cup games to go, Havertz has time and the trust from Tuchel to really get into his stride now.

The club appears now to be gelling various distinct groups of players at Chelsea - new signings, academy graduates, and players signed under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, into a team unit under Thomas Tuchel. Mateo Kovacic has won the competition four times with Real Madrid between 2015-2018, and is now flourishing under Tuchel, an individual the manager will hope will be fit in time for the semis.

Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech also have European pedigree, the former reaching the final under Tuchel last August. Meanwhile, the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell have proven versus Atletico and Porto that they can handle the occasion and step up.

With the club still fighting for top four, and set to face Man City in the FA Cup semi-final, it would be wise to keep an eye on Chelsea as dark horses for the Champions League trophy come the end of May, with Istanbul potentially the chance to write more folklore.

