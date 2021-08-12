Sports Illustrated home
Comment: Can Romelu Lukaku Outscore Harry Kane This Season?

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a reported club-record fee of £97.5 million.

The 28-year-old, who played 15 times for the Premier League side between 2011 and 2014, has signed a five-year contract worth in the region of £200,000 per week after tax, making him the highest earner at the club.

Lukaku returns to Stamford Bridge off the back of his best campaign, scoring 30 goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions last year, while he helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010.

Lukaku cover

One of the most prolific strikers in Europe, Lukaku is expected to turn the Champions League winners into genuine Premier League title contenders, and is amongst the favourites to win the Golden Boot this season.

Harry Kane is the clear-cut favourite to be top scorer having won the award in the last campaign, and if he joins Manchester City before deadline day on August 31, you have to think that would only strengthen his claim for the Golden Boot.

Kane has won the prestigious award three times, tied with Alan Shearer and is only surpassed by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

sipa_33655195

Lukaku arrives in fine form after 47 Serie A goals in two seasons for Inter, and also scored four goals for Belgium at the recent Euros.

Scoring goals left right and centre, Lukaku will provide the biggest threat to Kane for the top scorer's award, while he looks to fire Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Returning to the club will be a homecoming and ‘Big Rom’ would surely want to have a huge party in London by painting the city with goals.

Lukaku has 113 Premier League goals under his belt during his time at West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United.

He became the youngest non-English player in the competition's history to reach a century and will be looking to achieve more greatness in blue colours. 

