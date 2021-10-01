Comment: Why Trevoh Chalobah’s Knock On Thomas Tuchel's Door Will Be Getting Louder & Louder

It's been an unforgettable start to the season for Chelsea's academy graduate, Trevor Chalobah, who broke into Thomas Tuchel's first team this term, but you get the feeling that things could get better for the 22-year-old, who already has his first goal for the Blues this campaign – netting a thunderbolt against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 victory for Chelsea in what was his league debut.

Already, Tuchel has shown immense faith in the Blues youngster, and now more than ever, Chalobah could be knocking on the door for a spot in Tuchel's preferred starting line-up.

Chalobah has featured six times in all competitions for Chelsea this season, against some of the toughest opposition, playing in the UEFA Super Cup and Champions League.

Not only has Chalobah produced quality displays in his performances for Chelsea this term, but he is also a true Blue and understands what is required to play for this club.

The 22-year-old is yet to have a poor game since breaking into the first team, and has shown that he can occupy a number of positions in Tuchel's system.

Chalobah can play in the centre of the German's back three formation and on either side, while most recently against Juventus, the Blues’ number 14 played in the heart of midfield, anchoring alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Elite-level footballers need to be decent in at least three positions and Chalobah is moulding into just that.

Chalobah has saved the club millions, filling the void which was supposed to be filled by mega-million pound Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde, proving that Chelsea do have the youth to rival some of Europe’s most talented players for quality.

With the Blues losing back-to-back games against Manchester City and Juventus, Tuchel may ring the changes, and from the players who need to be given even more of an opportunity, Chalobah’s name stands out.

Thiago Silva, as quality as he has been for Chelsea, is reaching swansong years in his career, and as a result, game time has already been limited for the Brazilian, while Toni Rudiger’s future is up in the air until a new contract is signed.

Chelsea's biggest strength under Tuchel has been the defence, but for the first time under his guidance, questions marks hinder with Silva coming of age and Rudiger forming a transfer saga of late.

The injury to Reece James also means that club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta will have to continue filling the right wing-back position, leaving a spot in central defence wide open for Chalobah.

With N'Golo Kante having tested positive Covid-19, Chalobah could fill in at midfield as well considering the amount of games coming up.

But instead of Chalobah waiting to slot in once an injury occurs, the 22-year-old should be eased in as early as now, nurturing into one of Chelsea's key defenders in the years to come.

