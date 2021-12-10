Comment: Chelsea Can't Be Written Off in Premier League Title Race Despite Recent Form

Chelsea suffered their second defeat of the season last weekend against West Ham, as a result, dropping down from top spot for the first time since early October.

It proved to be a tough week for the Blues overall, who also surrendered top spot in the Champions League after a setback in Russia against Zenit.

Chelsea’s 3-3 draw, which followed a 3-2 defeat at West Ham, saw the European champions concede three goals in consecutive matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance.

Up next for Chelsea is a fierce and fiery age-old rivalry against Leeds United, with Tuchel’s side setting their sights on reclaiming top spot this weekend.

Positively for the Blues, the onus and burden of scoring goals were somewhat taken away from the full-backs and midfield, with both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku finding the back of the net in midweek.

The striking duo will give the German tutor a new dimension, which will be more than welcomed during the fast-paced festive schedule. Despite criticism, Werner, in particular, has scored more goals than any footballer at Chelsea since his debut for the Blues, while Lukaku has a fresh start since coming back from injury.

At the moment, as bizarrely as it may sound, Chelsea seems to be written off and considered to be a dark-horse for the title again. As history shows, that is when the Blues have been most lethal.

In 2012, Bayern Munich were overwhelming favourites to get the better of Chelsea in the Champions League final, but with their backs against the wall, it was the Londoners who came out on top.

A similar story occurred in 2016 when Chelsea were massive underdogs in the Premier League, in Antonio Conte’s first season, where the Italian was overshadowed by Pep Guardiola. Later that season, Conte claimed the title in record-breaking fashion.

Only a fool would write Chelsea off at this stage of the campaign. This year, the Blues were expected to be trounced in the final of the Champions League, but convincingly ousted Manchester City in the final, claiming their second Champions League triumph.

One of Frank Lampard’s greatest memories before leaving as a head coach was getting a side full of youngsters into the Champions League without having the luxury of signing players, with no faith whatsoever from the outside world.

Chelsea are specialists in defying the odds and this season will be no different.

