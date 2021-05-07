Comment: Chelsea could be Man City’s biggest challengers for the Premier League title next season

Since Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard on January 25 and soon after brought in Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are now in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, and look well on course to finish in the top four this season.

In the space of four months, Tuchel has changed Chelsea from being a club battling inconsistency to once again be a force to be reckoned with. In 24 games under the German, the west Londoners have recorded 16 wins and kept an astonishing 18 clean sheets.

Having shown the form of champions since Tuchel took charge, Chelsea will have their sights on the Premier League title next season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues have failed to win the league since the 2016/17 campaign and have finished 30, 26 and 33 points behind the champions in the past three seasons, with the club 19 points behind City so far this term.

Pep Guardiola's side are on the cusp of winning the Premier League for the third time in four years. They have been head and shoulders above the rest, but defending their title will be more difficult in the 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester United have made progress this season, but questions remain over whether they can make the final step to become true contenders. Meanwhile, Liverpool have a number of problems to solve over the summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If there’s a team Guardiola and City are looking at as potential challengers next season, it’s likely Chelsea.

The Blues have transformed into a robust and formidable outfit with Tuchel at the helm, and the signs are there that they could be City’s biggest challengers for the Premier League title next season.

Tuchel knows how to get the most out of his players, and the amount of talent available at Stamford Bridge is beyond reproach.

