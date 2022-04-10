Comment: Chelsea Have Shown Their Champions League Dream Is Not Dead After Southampton Thrashing

Chelsea were able to show their Champions League dream is not dead on Saturday afternoon as they travelled south to thrash Southampton 6-0 in the Premier League.

The Blues went into the game on Saturday having come off back-to-back losses to Brentford in the league and Real Madrid in Europe, conceding seven goals across the two games.

Many had speculated that their European loss midweek looked like the end of the road for Thomas Tuchel's Blues in the competition they are currently champions of.

However, following their emphatic weekend response, the European dream appears to still be alive.

Tuchel's side easily disposed of 13th-placed Saints on Saturday afternoon, with goals coming through Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The German tactician went on to reveal this win was essential for his side's season as they look to mount a comeback against Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos on Tuesday evening.

"There were some reasons and are some reasons why it isn't always easy for us to have this commitment and hunger and the physical input because we come from an awful lot of matches and ruthless schedule.

"We are the team that played the most in 2022, that is why it's not always easy but this is the reality. We need it, we simply need it."

Chelsea's two losses against Brentford and Real Madrid appeared to be unexplainable to many.

Defensively, they crumbled in the second-half against their west London rivals, while against Real Madrid, they seemed inferior to Karim Benzema's genius.

Tuchel went on to reveal his side's changed game plan against Saints that allowed them to hit their opponents for six.

"We expected a 4-4-2 and both number sixes to press high," he said, as quoted by football.london. "So we wanted to pin the defenders with two strikers and find Mason in a bit of an open position between the lines.

"We had a bit of a different role for the wing-backs today because we anticipated an aggressive 4-4-2 and wanted to have three midfielders against their two midfielders and have an ideal position for Kai and Timo.

"That was the idea behind it but, of course, it's not about the idea. It's about how we played, how committed we played, and with what quality we played. It was a different mindset today. A different attitude. And it was then followed by all the quality."

Chelsea's poor form last week appeared to be due to a lack of pressing of their opponents, which they made sure to change on Saturday afternoon.

Star of the show, Mason Mount, was asked about his side's pressing being vital on Saturday, to which he responded:

"It's something we looked at, maybe it dropped off a bit over the last couple of weeks. I think we're working hard together as a team. Not many teams can handle that, we showed it today.

"The way we win the ball back, attacking wise, higher up the pitch - it gives us more opportunities to score."

This season's Champions League quarter-final tie is a repeat of last year's semi-final of the same competition.

The first leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid ended 1-1, and Tuchel's boys pressed their opponents high in the second leg to win 2-0 with goals coming from Timo Werner and Mason Mount, who incidentally both scored twice on Saturday.

The weekend's win will undoubtedly give Blues fans the confidence that their team can go on to do the same on Tuesday evening as they prepare for the second leg with Los Blancos.

"We are a special group when we have our priorities right," said Tuchel, insisting his side have the quality to beat any team. "If we are committed, defend with courage, have the attitude right and hunger right, this is our foundation to show the quality.

"It's not always easy for us to have this hunger and commitment because we come from a ruthless schedule, that is why it's not always easy. It's not about blaming the players, I understand why it was hard after the international break, but we have the quality."

