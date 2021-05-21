Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Name Best Chelsea XI Against Aston Villa

It seems simple for Chelsea: field the best starting XI on Sunday against Aston Villa to ensure a top-four finish in the English Premier League this season. Yet, when it comes to manager Thomas Tuchel, who has helped navigate a stark mid-season turn around, the notion of fielding the "best possible" lineup is not a foregone conclusion.

Tuchel's endless tinkering with the starting XI in an attempt to fit it to suit players' strengths, has at times, had its consequences. There is little need to look further than the FA Cup Final against Leicester City as an example. Tuchel fell trap to the fallacy that he needed to utilise the players who helped the club get to the FA Cup Final in the actual match, even if they were not the strongest choice.

The decision to play Kepa in goal over Edouard Mendy highlighted that mentation. Now, whether or not Mendy would have been able to prevent the dart from Youri Tielemans that solidified Chelsea's FA Cup fate is unknown, but it is likely Mendy would have had a better chance at the stop if past performance is any indicator.

Perhaps the most flabbergasting decision was to play Marcos Alonso at left wing-back over Ben Chilwell. For weeks Chilwell has proven his speed, pace, and attacking capabilities have created chances for Chelsea on both sides of the pitch. In what was an opportunity for the club to bring home a trophy, Tuchel played what was arguably one of the weakest starting XI configurations available to him. None of that even mentions the exclusion of Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, two of the clubs most electric playmakers.

On the final game of the season against Villa, everything will be on the line. Both Liverpool and Leicester City are in position to take a top-four spot, but Chelsea's destiny lies firmly in their own hands. Sunday will not be a time for Tuchel to make mistakes, tinker, or experiment with the starting lineup. For as much praise Tuchel receives as a tactician, so too does he receive criticism for trying to be too creative with solutions for the problem at hand.

Therefore, Tuchel must field the best starting XI the team has to offer, regardless of thoughts towards the Champions League Final next weekend. Top-four was the priority this season for Chelsea and is the reason why Tuchel was hired in the first place. So, what is the optimal starting XI?

Goalkeeper

It should go without saying that Mendy has been the best goalkeeper on the squad this season and it's not by a particularly close margin. Mendy's play and leadership, coupled with Tuchel's defensive tactics, have seen Chelsea morph into a defensive stalwart and one of the best units in the Premier League.

Mendy should see the start in between the sticks for the remaining matches this season.

Defence

For the defence to operate at their optimal level, the correct players have to play at the proper position to bring out the most in their individual skillsets. While the combination of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell has become a routine occurrence, the positions James and Azpilicueta occupy have been head-scratching.

James has been largely utilised as a right centre-back, while Azpilicueta has been used in the right wing-back position. That positioning takes away both of the players' strengths as James adds pace and the ability to attack on the right side, while Azpilicueta has less control over the back line. Tuchel must switch the two going forward when all of the season's aspirations will be on the line.

Aside from that, Rudiger and Silva are must starts regardless of Kurt Zouma's availability. Both Rudiger and Silva have shown they are the players for the job at hand and their veteran presence on the pitch has played an unquantifiable role in helping redefine the defence this season.

Midfield

Jorginho has been a mess the last few matches and aside from a penalty against Leicester City in league play on Tuesday, he has been anything from lacklustre to down right awful. However, with Mateo Kovačić's injury, Tuchel was left with few options in the midfield aside from Billy Gilmour. Now, Kovačić is fit and the Croatian has the ability to defeat the opponent's pressing efforts unlike any other player in the squad. His presence on the pitch will be a massive boost to Chelsea and he must play against Villa on Sunday.

N'Golo Kanté is the next obvious choice. His defensive prowess and ability to control the match has been second to none this season. As Tuchel has aptly pointed out, Kante is a champion.

“He is the guy you need to win trophies, that is why I am so, so happy that he is here,” said Tuchel. “I have dreamed about this player, fighting for this player at any club I was coaching at and now he is my player.

“He has won many trophies except for the Champions League. I am sure he will be doing everything to get this trophy. For me he is an example, an unbelievable input for any team in the world..."

Earlier in the season the duo of Kante and Kovačić was incredibly lethal and helped see Chelsea through a successful run that propelled the club back into top-four contention. With both relatively fit, Tuchel should have little choice but to have both players start on Sunday.

Attack

Let's start with the easy first choice: Mason Mount. The 22-year-old is Chelsea's Player of the Year and is easily the most prolific player on the pitch. Mount has also played over 400 more minutes than the next Chelsea player on the squad and for good reason. He's a lock.

Now the question remains as to which players will make up the rest of the front trio. The enigma that is Timo Werner seems to be a Tuchel favourite. Werner seems to live offsides, has trouble finishing, and yet his pace and subsequent threat still create numerous opportunities for Chelsea.

What should be the correct choice, if fit, is Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz. The two have only played a total of 710 minutes together in Premier League play this season, but when the two do share the pitch, the chemistry and electricity they create is undeniable. Both share similar traits to Werner, such as pace and the propensity to create chances, but seem to have the innate ability to actually finish their runs and make those around them better.



Villa is as close to a "must-win" match as they come. The last thing Chelsea want is to have the fate of their European destiny in another club's hands. Villa also represents an opportune match to prepare and gain momentum heading into Chelsea's biggest match in recent memory in the form of the Champions League Final against Manchester City.

Tuchel must be the tactician he is so renowned for, however, he cannot afford to tinker or make the mistake of overlooking and thinking ahead beyond the Aston Villa match staring him dead in the face. The season's aspirations, and potentially his job, may depend on it.

