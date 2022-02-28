When Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his penalty at Wembley to hand Liverpool the 2021/22 Carabao Cup trophy, it turned into a 'what could've been' day for Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

After 120 minutes of football in the capital, neither side could find the winner to clinch glory. Penalties came and it was a lottery - Liverpool had the winning numbers, beating Chelsea 11-10 as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ended up scoring the winning spot kick.

Chelsea were inflicted to their fifth domestic cup final in their last six, another disappointing outing at Wembley, which sees the current European and World champions yet to win a domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel (FA Cup and League Cup final defeats).

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

But it could've turned out so differently on Sunday evening. How? If they solved their ongoing problem of not putting the ball in the back of the net and taking their chances.

The problem which has constantly come to haunt the Blues came back to bite them against Liverpool. Shocked? Not really. Chance after chance was squandered, with the first coming after six minutes. It was the beginning of an infuriating and frustrating day for Tuchel and the Chelsea attackers.

Mason Mount had two glorious chances. One on the stroke of half-time, but he put it wide of the goal. However, the chance four minutes into the second half will stick in the 23-year-old's mind. He was slipped in one-on-one with Kelleher, with plenty of time to pick out his shot, but his strike cannoned off of the post.

Three times Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net at Wembley. All three were ruled out for offside, one of which was extremely controversial as Romelu Lukaku slotted past Kelleher. Replays later showed the tightness of the call which was decided in a split second by the officials on the day.

Missing chances is nothing new for Chelsea, it's been a constant thorn between Tuchel's side winning games convincingly and dropping points.

Chelsea have proven themselves to be a world class team who perform in one-off games, Champions League run last year for example, but their lack of ruthlessness and killer instinct in attack has dented their hopes of any Premier League title challenge this season.

For all the attacking quality Chelsea have at their disposal, the same problem is hurting them. Their fortunes need to change sooner rather than later, otherwise any bid to surpass Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League will just be a dream, and not a possibility.

