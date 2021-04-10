Comment: Chelsea must go all-out and sign Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will soon become a free agent when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season and recent reports suggest the veteran striker could swap his City shirt for a darker shade of blue.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Aguero since his days at Atletico Madrid, and with Thomas Tuchel planning to sign a new striker in the summer and a whole host of clubs queuing up for number one target Erling Haaland, Aguero's departure at Manchester City could light up the German's eyes as he prepares to bulk up his attack.

The Blues have struggled to get goals from their attackers this season, with the big-money signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz combining for just six Premier League strikes, seemingly leading to Tuchel and those above him to search for solutions.

Chelsea’s interest in Haaland has been well-documented, but the west Londoners have started exploring other options in case they fail to land the Norwegian hotshot and talk of a move for Aguero has intensified over recent days.

Tuchel was recently asked about the possibility of signing Aguero at a press conference and the German boss hailed the Argentinian as a world-class player.

“We have full respect for Manchester City and for Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them. There are no words needed from me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player.”

“But don’t forget, we compete in three competitions for Manchester City so I will never speak about their players and talk about a player’s future. We are rivals and, like I said, there are no words needed from me to praise Sergio Aguero’s career. It is outstanding and speaks for itself.

“He is still a player for City and will still help them to achieve their goals, which is a big collision to our goals because we are following the same things.”

Competition is fierce to sign Aguero on a free transfer, but it has been reported that his preference is to stay in England where he has played for a decade and is on course to win a fifth Premier League crown.

At 32, Aguero still has a lot to give at the top level and he would certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Aguero has struggled with injuries over the past two years but there is no doubt that when he is fully healthy, he is still one of the game's most lethal marksmen.

