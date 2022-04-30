Comment: Chelsea Must Put Frank Lampard Sentiment Aside to Pile on Everton Misery

Chelsea must put aside their Frank Lampard sentiment and get back to their winning ways ahead of their weekend clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Lampard was dismissed from his position as Blues manager back in January 2021, being swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

During his tenure at the club, Lampard brought in a number of players that form Chelsea's current starting XI, including the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva as well as the injured Ben Chilwell.

IMAGO / PA Images

The former Blues player and manager also gave debuts to the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James, two of the club's most exciting prospects who came through the west London side's academy.

Sunday afternoon's fixture will mark Lampard's first encounter with Chelsea since his dismissal in what is expected to be an emotional tie.

The Blues current manager, Thomas Tuchel, took over from Lampard early last year and won the UEFA Champions League within five months of his tenure.

Upon taking charge, Lampard sent Tuchel a text message wishing him good luck and insisting the two have lunch one day.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about their proposed lunch date ahead of the Premier League fixture this weekend, Tuchel revealed the pair are still yet to meet, but insisted he is relishing the opportunity to do so.

"No, we've had no lunch," he said at his side's press conference. "I agree he sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club. This is a given. I was very happy when he wrote me that message, it was very gentlemanly. I would love to meet him."

Tuchel went on to insist that the clash will be an exciting one, as both teams are in desperate need for points.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

Chelsea will be looking to get closer to securing a third place spot in the league for themselves after recent games saw them drop points to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Everton, on the other hand, are fighting to remain in the league, battling to stay above the relegation zone.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Mason Mount, who played under Frank Lampard during a year-long loan spell at Derby before the pair returned to Chelsea, always had a good relationship with the club's all-time top goalscorer.

As such, he will need to keep his emotions under control and make sure to perform to his highest level as Chelsea look to break nine points clear of rivals Arsenal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube